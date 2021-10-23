UK Government paves the way for introducing strict “Plan B” Covid rules | Coronavirus

New evidence has emerged that the government is paving the way for implementing “Plan B” measures in the United Kingdom to combat the Covid-19 epidemic. Warning from the health center director A “pressure vortex” surrounds the NHS.

The clearest sign so far that Whitehall is actively considering additional measures is: Observer Britain health The Security Agency (UKHSA) contacted the local government on Friday to investigate the level of support for “Immediate Deployment of Winter Plans-Plan B”.

This disclosure was made because a senior doctor warned that the surgery had already been canceled due to the NHS. Shortage of manpower Scientists warn “Triple wormy” It causes cold-like symptoms, but is the cause of respiratory illness this winter due to Covid, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can be serious for children and the elderly.

Boris Johnson has openly resisted the proposal that Plan B should be ordered. This is a menu of measures, including the use of vaccine passports and mass gatherings in high-risk areas, and some legally require the use of face masks. Configuration.

However, in a memo labeled “Official-Sensitive,” authorities said they were urgently seeking the views of the council’s chief executive officer and leader, who were supplied directly to the Cabinet Office. “As you know, this is a tight turnaround, so the response by ending play is very helpful,” he said.

A UKHSA spokesman said he would not comment on the leak, adding that “advising the government on an ongoing response to the pandemic is part of UKHSA’s role.” A government spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring all the data and have revealed that the Prime Minister has not yet indicated that Plan B is needed, but avoids an increase in hospitalizations that puts unsustainable pressure. If you need to act for, you’re ready. NHS.. “

Downing Street still hopes that the accelerated booster jab program can fend off the need for additional measures.

Saturday’s Prime Minister desperately called for a booster jab for everyone over the age of 50. “Vaccines are our way this winter,” Johnson said. “We have made tremendous progress, but our work is not done yet. We know that vaccine protection can decline after 6 months. Yourself Get your booster when you receive a call, to keep your loved ones, and everyone around you safe.

“This is a call to everyone, whether you are eligible for a booster, are not yet accustomed to taking a second dose, or your child is eligible for a second dose. Safe, life-saving, our way. From this pandemic. “

Moreover 44,985 Covid cases reported Saturday is more than 4,000 less than the day before. An additional 135 deaths were reported in the United Kingdom.It came as one of the government’s scientific advisers said Feared another “blockade Christmas”.. Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), said that taking measures to “immediately reduce infection rates” is “a wonderful family that we all can get.” He said that it is the key to realizing “Christmas”. Come back together. “

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Confederation. Photo: Teri Penguilly / Guardian

Despite the minister’s claim that the NHS has thousands of beds left, senior doctors said the surgery had already been cancelled. Dr. Steven Webb, Chairman of the Intensive Care Society, said: This is not due to the lack of physical beds, but due to the lack of staff who can open those beds. I’ve heard that these patients need an intensive care unit after surgery, so emergency heart surgery will be canceled and colon surgery will be cancelled. It’s not just one or two areas-it’s all over the country. “

NHS officials warn that Covid’s pressure is added to staffing issues, efforts to address untreated parts of surgery, long waits in the emergency department, and difficulties caused by other infections. bottom. Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Provider, said: “What Covid did exacerbated these challenges and introduced some extras.”

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Confederation, has already called for Plan B action, saying: [the government] We must recognize that national mobilization is needed. We need to be aware that there is a medical and care crisis in the next three to four months, accept it, acknowledge it, and encourage the public to do what they can. We welcome the fact that the government has strengthened its message there, as booster campaigns may need to be accustomed to and prepared for the fact that they need to take place semi-annually. “

Senior scientists also warned that the country is facing a “triple wormy” of respiratory illness this winter. In addition to covid and flu, there are threats from illnesses caused by RSV, one of the most common causes of winter cough and colds. For most people, infections cause mild respiratory illness, but in very young elderly people, RSV infections can cause serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which can lead to hospitalization and death. I have.

Professor David Matthews, a virologist at the University of Bristol, said: “Immune to RSV lasts only a few years after the previous infection. Due to the blockade, the RSV rate was very low in the UK last winter, which means that there is very little RSV immunity left in the population. As a good measure, there is no RSV vaccine to protect you from this disease. “

The country is currently very vulnerable to RSV infection, Matthews said. “It’s really worrisome because infections are very likely to hospitalize both the elderly and very young people, and now we probably have little immunity to the disease.

“With influenza and Covid-19, we are facing a triple wormy this winter that could have a serious impact on the NHS. I’m very worried. Minimize Covid cases and vaccines (boosters and boosters). Another reason why you need to inoculate as many people as possible (for children). “