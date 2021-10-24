Watch Live: Queensland Health Authority Offers COVID-19 Update





Queensland has not recorded a new community case after fears that a Gold Coast man who tested positive on Wednesday had infected the community for 10 days.

Queensland had zero new COVID-19 cases as the state achieved a 60% double dose milestone. Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said there were no new cases, but new contact tracing locations were added after two people taken out of state in New South Wales were tested positive. “The two currently positive in New South Wales were escorted from the state by Queensland police and a truck driver who was positive in Victoria,” he said. “I think it really emphasizes how close this virus is to our borders, how close it is to come here, and how urgent it is to vaccinate everyone.” Miles said pop-up vaccination clinics are driving high vaccination numbers, as 74.6% received their first vaccination. On Saturday, more than 28,000 people were vaccinated, of which more than 13,500 were vaccinated in the clinic. After conducting more than 8,000 tests in the last 24 hours, zero cases were detected. Health officials continue to be concerned about the 36-year-old Uber driver who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, recording the first local infection in Sunshine in two weeks. The man was in Melbourne on a COVID before returning to the Gold Coast on October 11th. His return to Queensland is still under investigation by police. The 36-year-old, who hasn’t used a QR code tracking system since September 18, is very ill and authorities are having trouble communicating with him. “Today is the day you need to come out and take the test,” Chief Health Officer Janet Young told reporters Thursday. “And don’t wait like this poor gentleman to be out of breath and barely able to talk to us.” A Uber spokesman told Sky News Australia that the man hadn’t been driving with the company since September 19. New exposure site in Queensland: Thick contact Monday, October 18-Gillie Barber in Richlands-5:10 pm-6pm Monday, October 18-Whitz Stafford Cinema, Stafford [Honsla Rakh, Cinema 9]-From 7:15 pm to 10:45 pm Casual contact Saturday, October 16-Island Beach Resort, Broadbeach 12 am-11:59 am Sunday October 17-Island Beach Resort, Broadbeach 12 am-11:59 am Monday, October 18-Island Beach Resort, Broadbeach 12 am-11:59 am Tuesday, October 19-Island Beach Resort, Broadbeach 12 am-11:59 am Tuesday, October 19-Freedom Fuels, Acacia Ridge-6:25 pm-6:40 pm For a complete list of exposed sites, please visit: Queensland Health..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/watch-live-queensland-health-authorities-provide-covid19-update/news-story/9c490f526d6884269191ab2fe7ce2cf7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos