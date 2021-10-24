Is the “Super Saturday” vaccine push sufficient when Queensland reaches the 60pc COVID-19 vaccination milestone?

Saturday recorded eight days left in Queensland due to the COVID-19 countdown, which states that 80% of people over the age of 16 are double vaccinated.

Queensland was fully vaccinated on Saturday in 60.01 percent of people over the age of 16 There was a long line at the vaccine hub at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Center

There was a long line at the vaccine hub at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Center Vaccine numbers for the last 24 hours will be announced later today.

Queensland Government says yesterday’s numbers Narrow the border between Brisbane and the region when it comes to vaccination rates..

It’s going to We will open the border on December 17, regardless of whether the double vaccination rate of the target population (people over 16 years old) reaches 80%...

The state government wants Queensland to be as close as possible to its 80% milestone.

Education Minister Grace Grace said yesterday that the government is working to raise immunization rates.

“”[It’s] Super Saturday [for vaccinations] — 119 schools are open this morning, “she said.

“I think it may take some time for the message to reach us. As I said, we stand up every day as a government and encourage people, especially young people, especially young people, to vaccinate. increase. [people from] Our countryside and remote [areas].. “

Throughout Queensland, 74.56% of eligible recipients receive a first dose and 60.01% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, according to statistics released by the federal government on Saturday.

However, in Mackay, only 66.8% were initially vaccinated, 49.6% were fully vaccinated, and 64% were well below both vaccinated Brisbane.

In Brisbane, a family struck a paved road at Cavendish Road State High School in Holland Park yesterday.

Andrea Sotiriou said opening the school in the morning made it “very convenient” for her daughter Alexia to get her first vaccination.

Holland Park’s Cavendish Road State High School was in a reasonable line for most of Saturday morning. ((( ABC News ).

“They were great where I had to say. We had a pediatric nurse help us, so she really helped for Lexi and everything we needed Gave us information and made her feel very comfortable, “she said.

Alexia said other teens should consider vaccination.

“It doesn’t hurt. Don’t worry about it. It literally ends and takes within seconds,” she said.

But what about vaccine hubs set up in local schools?

In northern Queensland, State Emergency Services (SES) volunteer Michael Beazley said it was a “slow trickle” of people lining up for vaccination at Mackay North State High School.

But that was a different story in Mackay’s Undergloves. There, people waited up to an hour for the vaccine at Pioneer State High School.

People waited up to an hour for the vaccine at Pioneer State High School in Mackay. ((( ABC News: Tegan Philpott ).

Miner Corey Daws said, “It was good to get out of the way.”

“It’s also a duty of work, so that’s what I had to do, and I feel like I have to do it anyway,” he said.

Returning to Brisbane, there was a long line on Saturday at the Vaccine Hub at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Center.

However, teenager Alex Brown found a silver lining while waiting in line.

“I’m really happy that the community is willing to do this just for their role. It’s really good to see,” he said.

Over 74% of eligible Queenslanders are initially vaccinated and over 60% are fully vaccinated.

