Health
Is the “Super Saturday” vaccine push sufficient when Queensland reaches the 60pc COVID-19 vaccination milestone?
Saturday recorded eight days left in Queensland due to the COVID-19 countdown, which states that 80% of people over the age of 16 are double vaccinated.
Key Point:
- Queensland was fully vaccinated on Saturday in 60.01 percent of people over the age of 16
- There was a long line at the vaccine hub at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Center
- Vaccine numbers for the last 24 hours will be announced later today.
Queensland Government says yesterday’s numbers Narrow the border between Brisbane and the region when it comes to vaccination rates..
It’s going to We will open the border on December 17, regardless of whether the double vaccination rate of the target population (people over 16 years old) reaches 80%...
The state government wants Queensland to be as close as possible to its 80% milestone.
Education Minister Grace Grace said yesterday that the government is working to raise immunization rates.
“”[It’s] Super Saturday [for vaccinations] — 119 schools are open this morning, “she said.
“I think it may take some time for the message to reach us. As I said, we stand up every day as a government and encourage people, especially young people, especially young people, to vaccinate. increase. [people from] Our countryside and remote [areas].. “
Throughout Queensland, 74.56% of eligible recipients receive a first dose and 60.01% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, according to statistics released by the federal government on Saturday.
However, in Mackay, only 66.8% were initially vaccinated, 49.6% were fully vaccinated, and 64% were well below both vaccinated Brisbane.
In Brisbane, a family struck a paved road at Cavendish Road State High School in Holland Park yesterday.
Andrea Sotiriou said opening the school in the morning made it “very convenient” for her daughter Alexia to get her first vaccination.
“They were great where I had to say. We had a pediatric nurse help us, so she really helped for Lexi and everything we needed Gave us information and made her feel very comfortable, “she said.
Alexia said other teens should consider vaccination.
“It doesn’t hurt. Don’t worry about it. It literally ends and takes within seconds,” she said.
But what about vaccine hubs set up in local schools?
In northern Queensland, State Emergency Services (SES) volunteer Michael Beazley said it was a “slow trickle” of people lining up for vaccination at Mackay North State High School.
But that was a different story in Mackay’s Undergloves. There, people waited up to an hour for the vaccine at Pioneer State High School.
Miner Corey Daws said, “It was good to get out of the way.”
“It’s also a duty of work, so that’s what I had to do, and I feel like I have to do it anyway,” he said.
Returning to Brisbane, there was a long line on Saturday at the Vaccine Hub at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Center.
However, teenager Alex Brown found a silver lining while waiting in line.
“I’m really happy that the community is willing to do this just for their role. It’s really good to see,” he said.
Over 74% of eligible Queenslanders are initially vaccinated and over 60% are fully vaccinated.
Loading form …
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-24/qld-coronavirus-covid-vaccinations-super-saturday/100563064
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]