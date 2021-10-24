Five more COVID deaths were reported

According to the State Department of Health and Social Services, another five deaths were due to COVID-19 in Alaska, announced Friday.

Three were residents of Anchorage, one was a woman from Fairbanks and the other was a woman from the Bethel Census Area. The death of one non-resident in Wasilla was also reported.

Friday’s new COVID deaths have contributed to a total of 673 people in the state and more than 736,000 people nationwide. According to the 2020 census, the number of people killed by COVID in the United States exceeds 733,391, the total population of Alaska.

As Alaska maintained a high alert level, the state released 877 positive COVID cases on Friday. This is estimated to be a 7-day moving average of 744.7 cases per 100,000 people across the state.

The threshold for high alert levels is 100 or more per 100,000 people. The state is more than seven times above that indicator.

New cases on Friday included 28 in Kenai, 18 in Soldotna, 9 in Homer, 8 in both Nikiski and Seward, 5 in Kenai North and Sterling, and 1 in Kenai South.

As of Friday, there were 234 COVID-related hospitalizations across the state, 32 of which were ventilators.

At Central Peninsula Hospital, there were 24 COVID patients on Friday morning, 21 of whom were unvaccinated, 6 in the intensive care unit, and 4 on ventilator. The entire hospital was operated with a capacity of 114%.

Health officials widely agree that choosing to be vaccinated against COVID is the only best way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization and death.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, currently marketed as Comirnaty, was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August for all persons 16 years and older. Pfizer will continue to be available through an emergency use authorization in accordance with FDA guidelines for children ages 12-15.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson / Janssen shots are FDA approved for emergency use by people over the age of 18.

The FDA also approved a third dose of both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines for emergency use in immunocompromised people in August.

In addition, in September the FDA approved a Pfizer Shot booster dose. These are available to people over the age of 65, people over the age of 18 living in long-term care facilities, people over the age of 18 with underlying health, and people over the age of 18 working in a high-risk environment.

Primary care providers can determine the eligibility of the first vaccine series, as well as the third shot and booster dose of immunodeficiency.

Throughout the state, as of Friday, 59.7% of all people over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated against COVID. Another 64.6% had at least one shot.

Immunization rates in the Kenai Peninsula are lagging behind many other regions.

As of Friday, 50% of people over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and another 53.8% had at least one vaccination. The only census-designated area with low immunization rates was the Matanuska-Susitna area on Wednesday, at 43%.

Because some Alaskans are boosted, DHSS has issued a disclaimer that vaccination rate data may be overestimated.

Obtaining COVID vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine does not cost money.

As an incentive to take shots, DHSS and the Alaska Chamber of Commerce have launched a newly vaccinated, qualified resident lottery program that offers weekly winners a $ 49,000 prize. Visit giveakashot.com to see your eligibility requirements and participate in prize sweepstakes. The lottery will continue until October 30th.

Vaccines are provided by various organizations on the Central Peninsula, including Wal-Mart, Walgreens, and the pharmacy of the Keenai Fire Department. It is also available to both residents and visitors of Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks airports.

In addition, Soldotna Professional Pharmacy hosts a walk-in clinic Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm at the strip mall storefront at the “Y” intersection of the Sterling Highway and Kenai Spur Highway.

Vaccine appointments can also be scheduled via the online portal PrepMod, accessible from myhealth.alaska.gov.

A map of vaccine providers can be found on the DHSS COVID-19 vaccine website, covidvax.alaska.gov.

If you need assistance with your vaccination appointment schedule, please call the Kenai Peninsula Emergency Management Agency call center. The center is open Monday to Friday from 9am to noon. The central peninsula call center can be reached at 907-262-4636. The Homer Call Center can be reached at 907-235-4636. The Seward Call Center can be reached at 907-224-4636.

COVID test location

Authorities recommend that anyone with symptoms be tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

In Keenay, tests are available at the Chigic Lagoon Clinic, Odyssey Family Practice, Keenai Public Health Center and Capstone Clinic.

In Soldotna, tests are available at the Peninsula Community Health Center, Soldotna Emergency Care, Walgreens, and Soldotna Specialty Pharmacy.

Tests are available at Seward at Providence Medical Center, Chugachi Mout-North Star Health Clinic, Glacier Family Medicine, Seward Community Health Center, and Safeway Pharmacy. Starting September 14, the Seward Community Health Center offers drive-through tests from 1 pm to 2 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

At Homer, tests are available through South Peninsula Hospital or healthcare providers in other regions of Seldovia Village Tribe Health and Wellness, Kakemac Medical Group, and Homer Medical Center.

Contact reporter Camille Botello at [email protected]



