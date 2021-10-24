COVID-19 Brain fog can last for months, new research shows





New studies suggest that brain fog from COVID-19 infection can last for months in both inpatients and outpatients. The study was published on Friday Journal JAMA network open According to researchers at Mount Sinai Health System in New York. “People who survive COVID-19 complain of cognitive dysfunction, often described as brain fog,” the study read. Related: Study: COVID causes changes in the brain The researchers conducted a survey of 740 Mount Sinai COVID-19 patients from April 2020 to May 2021. The average age was 49 years. They concluded that hospitalized COVID-19 patients had a higher rate of impaired attention, executive function, memory recall, and other cognitive functions than COVID-19 outpatients. Some patients reported memory problems approximately 8 months after COVID-19 infection. Researchers found that 15% of respondents had problems with phoneme fluency when speaking. 16% had problems with executive function. 18% showed a decrease in cognitive processing speed. 20% showed slow ability to process categories or lists. Twenty-three percent had problems with memory recall, and 24% had problems with memory coding, among other cognitive impairments. “In this study, a relatively high frequency of cognitive impairment was seen months after the patient was infected with COVID-19,” said the study’s authors. “Executive function, processing speed, category fluency, memory coding, and recall disorders were predominant among inpatients.” Researchers said further research is needed to understand the underlying risks and treatments for COVID-19 brain fog. This is not the first study to determine the length of COVID-19 symptoms. Related: Studies show that dilated brain fog may be a common symptom after COVID-19 infection March, Researcher at the University of California, San Francisco After investigating, we released the survey results 100 patients recovering from a mild case of COVID-19. Fourteen unhospitalized patients reported having cognitive problems that persisted at a median of 98 days. The researchers highlighted the two patients involved in the study. A 33-year-old woman said she had difficulty focusing, remembering, and tracking information a week after her diagnosis of COVID-19. After 149 days, tests showed that her mental condition had improved, but she had a hard time remembering the event in a timely manner. A 56-year-old woman also had difficulty focusing when she was diagnosed with a mild case of COVID-19. She reported that her symptoms lasted 72 days after the first onset. Researchers have been studying the long-term effects of the coronavirus since reports of people experiencing a range of symptoms not listed on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website continued for months. .. A study led by Adam Hampshire, a doctor at Imperial College London, found that people recovering from COVID-19 may suffer from long-term brain dysfunction. “”[Cognitive deficits] There was considerable effect size not only in hospitalized people, but also in mild but biologically confirmed cases that did not report dyspnea, “the researchers wrote in a post posted on MedRxiv. There is. It has a multi-system effect on human cognition. “ FOX News and Austin Williams contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.

