Walk to end Alzheimer’s disease in West Palm Beach





West Palm Beach, Florida — Hundreds of people gathered in West Palm Beach’s Dream Park on Saturday morning for a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. WPTV’s Jay Cashmere and Janny Rodriguez moderated the event. WPTV is a proud sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants had flowers of various colors to represent the victims of Alzheimer’s disease and their loved ones. WPTV Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia in which people begin to experience memory loss. According to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease, the disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined. The disease affected nearly 6 million Americans last year. One in three elderly people die of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. Judy Pesetsky was one of the hundreds of people who took a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease at Dream Park in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Her family is affected by this illness. “Almost a year ago, I lost my mother at the age of 81 and my brother at the age of 67,” said Pesetsky, who took the walk. More than 580,000 people live in Florida with the disease. According to Walk to End Alzheimer, deaths from the disease and dementia increased by 16% during a national pandemic. “Covid put in my brother. He was able to go to day care for people with Alzheimer’s disease, so Covid was a hit. It completely destroyed him. So they found something. Must be, “said Pesetsky. This annual event brings together people from different disciplines who share one common goal of raising awareness and fighting Alzheimer’s disease. WPTV News Anchor Jay Casimia’s grandmother died of the disease 30 years ago. “This is a fad that is slowly creeping into our community. We have to be aware of it. The more we talk, the more money we make, the more we walk, the better tomorrow, this You will be able to understand the illness, “says Cashmere. “They have to find a cure, or some kind of help for those who already have it,” said Pesetsky. The walk has a $ 200,000 funding goal to promote the care, support and research activities of the Alzheimer’s Association.

