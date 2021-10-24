Studies have found that newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight





A new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital shows that newborns who sleep better and wake up less often overnight are less likely to become overweight during infancy. “We know that infant weight gain is a risk factor for weight gain in later years. Therefore, sleep in infancy is a risk factor for weight gain in infancy and therefore lifelong weight gain. It was important to understand if it could be a risk factor. ”Study co-author Dr. Susan Redline, senior doctor in the sleep and circadian disorder department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said Herald. Told to. Redline and her colleagues observed 298 newborns born at Massachusetts General Hospital between 2016 and 2018. They monitored their sleep patterns using devices that measure activity and rest for several days, and their parents also kept a sleep diary. Researchers measured the baby’s height, weight, and obesity index, and if the baby fell above the 95th percentile, it was classified as overweight. “We found that not only did we sleep less at night, but more sleep awakenings made our babies more likely to become overweight at the age of six months,” says Redline. According to the newborn, another hour of sleep correlated with a 26% reduction in the risk of being overweight. Study published on Friday In the journal, sleep. Increased sleep promotes daily eating habits that prevent overeating, so improving sleep may be associated with a healthy newborn weight, Redline said. Many parents try to feed their baby as soon as they cry and wake up, but they may not be hungry. According to Redline, overweight in infancy can make a child more prone to overweight and obesity, increasing the risk of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease, and the need for good sleep habits for newborns. It will be further emphasized. She has a consistent sleep schedule, makes sure the baby’s room is dark, quiet and comfortable, and allows the baby to calm himself down by not responding to all awakenings. Provided parents with sleep tips. Redline said it would also be beneficial for the whole family to focus on healthy sleep habits. If the whole family sleeps well, those habits can strengthen each other. She added that lack of sleep can cause weight gain in adults and older children. Redline and her colleagues plan to end the data collection and will get more information about sleep beyond the neonatal period up to the age of two. From that data, they will see how consistent the growth trajectory is, and whether some children may deviate from the growth chart and then return.

