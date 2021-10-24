Indiana Coronavirus COVID-19 Update on Sunday, October 24, 2021





The latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic from Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Indianapolis — The latest updates on Sunday are: coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Testing in Indiana. Vaccine registration Hoosiers Now available to people over 12 years old. Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Here’s everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine Related: All three COVID vaccine boosters, CDC mixing and matching OK African efforts to replicate mRNA vaccines target inequality A team of young South African scientists are assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. Scientists are effectively ending an industry that has prioritized developed countries over poor vaccine sales and production. The Cape Town research team is working with very unorthodox support from the World Health Organization. WHO is leading an attempt to replicate its unique technology in a zero-time attempt to address global inequality in access to vaccines. Moderna said it would be more efficient to expand its production than to share technology, and at some point promised to build a vaccine plant somewhere in Africa. Latest US and World Numbers As of 5:30 am on Sunday, there are more than 45.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University..More than 735,800 deaths have been recorded in the United States More than 243.38 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 6.78 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide. After blaming the rules of COVID-19, Trit sings the national anthem at the NLCS Country musician Travis Tritt sang the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship series on Saturday night, a few days after canceling the show at a venue that required the COVID-19 vaccine or mask. Before the Braves tried to end the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trit received warm applause from the Atlanta crowd and stayed a little longer to chat with his fans. The 58-year-old Trit is from Marietta, a suburb not far from the Braves stadium. FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine appears to be effective in young children According to federal scientists, child-sized inoculation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to be very effective in preventing sexually transmitted infections in elementary school children. The Food and Drug Administration posted a review late Friday prior to a public meeting to consider starting vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years. FDA scientists have concluded that in almost all scenarios, the overall benefits of the vaccine for children outweigh the serious potential side effects. The FDA will ask an outside expert panel to review the analysis and vote on whether to recommend next week’s shots. Vaccination may begin early next month if regulators allow low-dose injections.

