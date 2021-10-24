World Polio Day 2021: History, Themes, and Everything You Need to Know





World Polio Day is held on October 24th every year to raise awareness of polio vaccination and polio eradication. World Polio Day was founded by Rotary International more than a decade ago to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against polio. Through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), the CDC will work with partners to eradicate polio and end the suffering of this devastating disease. Stopping all forms of polio requires resilience, adaptation and innovation to achieve a polio-free world. Through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), the CDC will work with partners to eradicate polio and end the suffering of this devastating disease. The last bases of poliovirus are in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Several significant challenges, including a pandemic, are preventing us from achieving eradication. 2021 World Polio Day: Theme The theme of World Polio Day in 2021 is “Fulfilling Promises”. The World Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) was established in 1988 by the use of the poliovirus vaccine by WHO and the subsequent widespread use of the oral poliovirus developed by Albert Sabin. As of 2013, GPEI has reduced polio by 99% worldwide. .. World Polio Day: What is Polio? Polio is a potentially devastating and potentially deadly infectious disease. There is no cure, but there are safe and effective vaccines. Polio can be prevented by immunization. Polio vaccines, when given multiple times, most often protect children for life. Therefore, the polio eradication strategy is based on preventing the infection by immunizing all children until the infection stops, and the world is polio-free. World Polio Day: What Causes Polio Polio is caused by the RNA virus, which paralyzes 85% of infections. Poliovirus is most commonly prevalent in poorly sanitized areas. The virus can spread through contaminated food and water. People infected with poliovirus can spread the infection from feces. In addition, direct contact with people infected with poliovirus can cause polio. World Polio Day: Polio Prevention and Treatment There are two types of vaccines that can prevent polio: Inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) is given as an injection into the leg or arm, depending on the patient’s age. Since 2000, only IPV has been used in the United States. Oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) is still used worldwide. Polio vaccine protects children by preparing their bodies to fight poliovirus. read: Karwa Chauth 202 January Witness Time: Know When You Can See the Moon in Your City read: Karwa Chauth 2021: 5 Healthy Ways to Avoid Fasting and Breaking Food

