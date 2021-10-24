Wal-Mart Recalls Aromatherapy Spray Against Deadly Bacteria – CBS Sacramento

They are all infected with a bacterium known as melioidosis, and the illness it causes is called melioidosis and is characterized by nonspecific symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, weakness, malaise, and nausea. Most commonly found in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and northern Australia, it is found in soil and polluted water.

Not expected in Central America, and certainly not in gem-based lavender-scented aromatherapy sprays.

Usually, when an American is diagnosed with melioidosis, it is related to travel. However, these incidents appeared in the midst of a pandemic in which overseas travel virtually did not exist. And no one in the affected family was traveling.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention We issued a heath alert in June last year. When the three cases of Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas are linked. By the time they found the source this month, it had sickened four and killed two.

Cold trails and fishing expeditions

The trails were chilling in Kansas, CDC epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer McQuiston said he helped lead the investigation. The CDC worked with the state health department to find out how people were infected with such anomalous bugs.

“It was really a fishing expedition because there were no early clues to guide us in any direction,” McKistton told CNN.

“The team actually looked at personal care products, lotions, soaps, foods, vitamins, and anything else they might have been exposed to,” McKistton said.

“Cleaning products — all these types. What about Burkholderia pseudomallei is that they need a really moist or moist environment to survive. Even in the humidity where bacteria are not normally expected to survive. You can survive, so even hand sanitizers can survive. “

Then, in July, a patient died of melioidosis in Georgia.Genetic testing I linked it to the other three cases.

The CDC team doubled the search by looking at all possible sources of bacteria. Still, there was no smoking gun.

“They tested hundreds of specimens, and it seemed to be nearing a dead end,” McKistton said.

With a final effort, they returned to the last patient’s home to see again earlier this month.

“And that particular second search collected specimens from fragrance bottles that weren’t collected first. This week, we got positive PCR results from Burkholderia pseudomallei fragrance bottles,” McQuiston said. Stated. ..

The PCR — polymerase chain reaction — is the same type of lab test used to amplify genetic material for coronavirus testing. This time, I discovered a genetic substance from a suspected bacterial crime.

There they found it: “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray Gemstone”. This product was manufactured in India and sold at Wal-Mart.

Wal-Mart recalled the product on Friday.

“Our biggest concern was that what caused the infection in the previous four cases was still there and could pose a health risk to people.

“This showed us that it was true. Our instinct was right because America has a bottle of this air scent at home and could spray it. “She added.

“Therefore, we thought it was very important to have this information immediately, even though we were waiting for a sequence confirmation to show that the information from the bottle was consistent with the Georgia patient. The result is what encouraged us to move forward. This announcement.“

The CDC was able to associate the bacterial strain with patients in Texas, Kansas, and Minnesota. “That is, connect A to B, connect B to C, and the result of the sequence helps connect A to C,” says McQuiston.

A “healing” jewel?

It is not clear which component of the spray could be a contaminant. But it may be a “jewel”.

“Rock is collected from the environment and has bacteria in it, so it’s possible if it’s not sterilized before the rock enters,” McKistton said. “The other is that another component may have been contaminated and the rock created a small microenvironment for bacteria to grow in the bottle,” she added. “So it’s the importance of rocks that we don’t really know yet, but it’s definitely rare to put rocks in fragrance bottles, so I think that’s what we’re interested in.”

The same maker used the “jewels” investigated by the CDC to create other scents, McKistton said.

It is also not clear how people can get infected with the spray. Victims do not always appear to have inhaled it.

“Many people said they would spray it on their pillows the night before going to bed to give it a nice scent. I can imagine that it’s not just sprayed into the room, it’s also used for it. It’s a place where you can come into close contact with McQuiston, “said McQuiston.

Here, the investigator returns to see if a Texas patient may have purchased the same brand of spray.

“The question in the first interview didn’t mention this particular product or brand. I think the state has undertaken with those families,” McKistton said. “I think the family of patients in Texas mentioned the potential of fragrance room sprays, so I think I’ll go back and drill down a little more carefully.”

This is the difficult part.

“Given we’re a few months away, we may or may not build that relationship. The bottle may not be at home anymore, but I think it will be tried. “It wouldn’t be possible for Kansas and Minnesota patients who died in March, she said.

“But I’ve heard that both have a history of using scented products and essential oil-based products, so I think you can imagine that possibility.”

CDC epidemiologists are often referred to as sick detectives, for example.

“Weigh the excitement of being able to combine the pieces of this puzzle with the horrifying knowledge that, in fact, two people died and a family of four was dramatically affected by this.” Said McQuiston. “And I really think that knowing how serious this was was the catalyst for our scientists to work hard to solve this mystery.”

