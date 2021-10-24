Maine reports 585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths





Maine reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths on Saturday as the number of infections remained high and federal regulators were trying to approve vaccines for elementary school students. .. According to a document submitted to the Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was 90.7 percent effective against symptomatic illnesses aged 5 to 11 years in a study of more than 2,000 children. Children could be shot in the first week of November as the FDA’s Advisory Board meets on Tuesday and the US CDC Advisory Board meets on November 2. Currently, the vaccine is approved for people over the age of 12, but public health experts say that by expanding immunization to elementary school children, children are usually not infected with a serious illness. However, it can help weaken the virus because it can be a carrier of the virus for others, he said. The Biden administration plans a large-scale deployment of the vaccine to 28 million primary school children nationwide, including clinics in many schools. The number of cases in Maine continues to be high, with a seven-day average of new daily new cases on Friday of 464.4, 401.9 a week ago and 468.9 a month ago. “We’re still working on this,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said in a tweet on Saturday. “The virus is spreading violently in the pockets of unvaccinated individuals. Will it follow the UK path of increasing cases with hospitalization, or will the cases decrease in winter? It’s up to us. “Sher said. 1 / This is where things stand /# COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) of #Maine.. Let’s start with this now familiar chart. The PCR positive rate is 5.5% in 7 days. Two weeks ago it was 4.4%. High case rates continue, especially in rural counties in Maine. pic.twitter.com/UaPF3m9Juh -Nirave D. Shah (iranirav_mainecdc) October 23, 2021 On Saturday, there were 206 people admitted to COVID-19 in Maine, 71 of whom were critical care and 28 were ventilators. Two weeks ago, Maine reported that 156 people were hospitalized, 44 were on critical care, and 23 were on ventilator. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Maine currently has the 17th highest virus prevalence in the country, with 34 cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 22 per 100,000 people. .. But looking at the pandemics since it began in March 2020, Maine is still far better than most of the country. In total, 100,967 people in Maine tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,122 died. these days, About 1 in 13 Mainers is infected with the virusHowever, fares are much higher in some areas, especially inland and rural counties. Androscoggin County has the highest overall infection rate, with 1 in 10 inhabitants infected with COVID-19. This is twice as high as Hancock County, which has the lowest incidence during a pandemic. However, the total number of per capita cases in Maine since the outbreak of the pandemic is lower than in all states except Vermont and Hawaii, more than half of 13,599 cases per 100,000 people nationwide. The virus continues to spread in schools. According to data updated Thursday, there are 125 schools across Maine dealing with active outbreaks of at least three epidemiologically related cases. This is an increase from 111 outbreaks last week. The number of school-related cases is 2,196. ” Previous NTSB investigating a plane crash on the Vinyl Haven runway Next ”

UMaine System bans 217 students from campus due to lack of vaccination or tax exemption

