Health
Studies say this subtle change may appear six years before the diagnosis of dementia.
Currently, there are about 6 million Americans Living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), progressive dementia that affects memory and other cognitive functions. NS 6th most common cause of death In the United States, Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to kill more than 125,000 individuals each year.
Symptoms of AD can be prominent later in the course of the disease, but are often overlooked in the early stages. As a result, experts are beginning to track specific behavioral changes that help predict whether a diagnosis is imminent. In fact, they say this one change helps to show a diagnosis of dementia six years earlier. Read on to find out which red flag means it’s time for dementia screening.
Studies published in JAMA Internal Medicinee analyzes medical records and consumer credit reports of more than 80,000 Medicare beneficiaries and finally Develop Alzheimer’s disease It was likely to have financial problems.Specifically, they missed more often At least two monetary payments In 6 years to diagnosis than people with similar demographics who did not develop dementia. In addition, individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease were more likely to take subprime mortgages two and a half years before their diagnosis.
“We were motivated by the anecdote that the family discovered dementia in their relatives. Catastrophic financial eventAs if the house was confiscated. ” Lauren NicholasThe PhD, Principal Author and Health Economist at the University of Colorado School of Public Health, said: New York Times About research. “This may be a way to identify patients at risk,” she added.
Researchers attributed their findings to memory loss and changes in risk perception. This can impair the patient’s ability to process the consequences of their behavior.
“It’s not uncommon to hear that one of the first signs a family notices is around them. Human financial transactions, ” Beth Karmayer, MSW, Vice President of Care and Support, Alzheimer’s Association, New York Times..She is in the early stages of illness and many People with Alzheimer’s disease Experience “executive function” deficiencies that can affect “ability to plan and solve problems, make decisions, remember, and understand context.”
During financial hardship Related to dementia Long before the pandemic began, experts say increased social isolation may exacerbate the problem. “The safety net for that financial decision may have been weakened.” Carol Lone Grecents, Ph.D., Interim Dean of the Faculty of Nursing and Health, Georgetown University, Times.. “We couldn’t visit, and the technology can provide some help, but it’s not the same,” she said with face-to-face financial assistance.
In a study co-authored by Grecents, researchers found that people with Alzheimer’s disease were 27% more likely to lose than others. Considerable amount Diagnosis is based on savings accounts, check accounts, stocks, and bonds.
Experts say it before others Symptoms of dementia Strikes, these financial changes may be some of the first signs that something is wrong. “Financial decline is one of the earliest signs of cognitive decline,” he concludes. JAMA Internal Medicine study.
There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but looking for early signs of dementia and receiving early intervention can significantly change the course of the disease. Talk to your doctor about your assessment if you notice any surprising financial problems or other significant behavioral changes.
