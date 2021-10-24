Coronavirus vaccine should be started immediately for children over 5 years old





Children between the ages of 5 and 11 may be eligible for the Covid vaccine by early next month, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. He will have young Americans vaccinated at least once by Thanksgiving and fully immunized by vacation. Food and Drug Administration regulators released a rating of the data on Friday Pfizer for Urgent Approval of Low-Dose Vaccines for Toddlers-From BioNTech Submission. The FDA’s advisory board will consider applying for Pfizer between the ages of 5 and 11 on Tuesday. Children over the age of 12 are eligible for vaccination from May. “It looks good when it comes to efficacy and safety,” Pfizer’s data said in ABC’s news program “This Week.” According to Pfizer and BioNTech, children who were vaccinated as part of the study and vaccinated in one-third the dose of adults received two doses every three weeks and then had a strong immune response. Was shown. The two companies say that the efficacy rate of the vaccine in children reduced the risk of developing symptomatic infections by 91%.

The most common side effects in children were fatigue, headaches, muscle aches and chills. According to the FDA, the submitted data includes myocarditis, pericarditis, inflammation of the outer layer of the heart, other trials and actual applications. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was also interviewed on two Sunday news programs about future decisions about vaccines for children and promised not to delay the decision. “We know the number of parents who are interested in getting their children vaccinated, and we will work as soon as possible,” Dr. Warrensky said in “Fox News Sunday.” .. Last week, we created a lot of regulatory guidance for people who could get boosters or additional doses of the Covid vaccine, allowing the majority of the US population to receive more protection. Both Dr. Walensky and Dr. Fauci sought to dispel the confusion about booster shots and explain the “mix and match” option for initial vaccines and boosters. All three vaccines available in the United States are licensed for booster immunization. Additional shots of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have been approved for people over the age of 65, people with underlying health, and all adults at high risk of being exposed to the virus due to living or working conditions. People over the age of 18 who received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination at least two months ago are also eligible for booster shots.

According to experts, people can get different booster shots than the first vaccine they received. “If you were initially vaccinated with one product, would it be appropriate, safe and effective to be boosted with a third shot of mRNA and a second shot of J. &. J? With the product? “Dr. Forch said. “The answer is that it’s perfectly fine.”

