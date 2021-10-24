If Your Posture Sucks, These 11 TikTok-Approved Products Will Straighten Your Spine

It’s important to consult your doctors with any medical concerns, and before making any changes to your health plan.

Are you suffering from tech neck or chronic back or neck pain? You’re certainly not alone as a pandemic that forced many of us to work from home in an unprecedented situation that affected our spines. And not a positive one!

America’s posture was already bad, thanks to technology. But now, it could be even worse. Researchers estimate that 1 in 10 people suffer from #TechNeck—that’s chronic neck pain associated with prolonged time craning the neck at a device like a computer or a phone—at any given time.

Luckily, TikTok knows all about what it’s like to have a crick in your neck, so as usual, the social media app is coming to the rescue.

11 TikTok Approved Posture Products

Check out 11 posture-correcting products that just so happen to have the TikTok stamp of approval. As always, the prices listed may fluctuate over time.

Minder is a wearable that—when combined with breathwork—may help with the symptoms of high blood pressure, depression, stress and pain associated with anxiety and bad posture. Offering virtual one-to-one sessions with Minder health coaches and taking a “game” approach to straightening up the spine, you can clip Minder to either a blouse or belt, or you can conveniently wear it as a necklace. It tracks all of your data, reminds you to take breaks and even encourages you to focus on breathing.

One Amazon.com reviewer even wrote, “I began working from home at the start of the pandemic and after spending most of my time hunched over either my laptop, phone, or watching TV I realized I needed help. I got the Minder about two weeks ago and it has already helped me a lot. It is easy to use and gives me specific ways to get up and move throughout the day.”

Buy at Amazon for $69.99.

Have you ever done a bridge or a backbend? Perhaps you’ve done one in a gymnastics or yoga class?

Even if you’re a newbie to this micro stretch, the benefits of it are endless, and with the Backbridge, you can start at any time. Less intense than a full-on bridge or “wheel” yoga pose, the Backbridge offers five different levels of pain relief. Simply stack them for a more intense stretch (but of course, we recommend starting with just one). Use it just four minutes per day to safely exercise and strengthen your upper and lower back, and over time, you’ll find it gently aligns your spine.

Buy at Backbridge for $89.99.

TikTok loves this one! The Upright Go 2 Posture Trainer and Corrector is a pretty cool posture-correcting option because it’s the smallest, most compact of them all. A tiny device with the capability of improving your posture and strengthening your back and core muscles in as little as two weeks. It connects to the Upright Go app for iOS and Android. Once signed in to the app, you can start daily training sessions and use the app to track your progress.

Here’s how it works: While in training mode, the small device—which sticks onto your back with adhesive—gently vibrates when it detects you are slouching. Of course, you can adjust the sensitivity and intensity of the vibrating in the app, but what’s great about it is that the app tracks your improvement.

Buy at Amazon for $79.99.

If you struggle with back pain and overall slouching, your posture while you sit is just as important as when you stand. The 5 Stars United Seat Cushion Pillow—which has amassed more than 17,800 reviews on Amazon.com—is made of 100 percent memory foam and has posture-correcting contours that work to relieve lower back pain. You can use it in a wheelchair, computer or desk chair, at home or the office. Utilizing this cushion may help increase blood flow, alleviate and prevent back pain, soothe muscle fatigue, improve leg tightness and retrain your spine to sit naturally upright—without any pain.

One Amazon.com reviewer wrote, “So I bought this product on the advice of several co-workers saying that it would help my lower back pain. Buying what I lovingly refer to as my comfy butt pillow was possibly the best decision I’ve ever made. This feels like you’re sitting on the most supportive, yet fluffy cloud while cherubs play harps to your cheeks. Your posture greatly improves—something I sorely needed—and it DID actually help with my back pain.”

Buy at Amazon for $39.99.

Are you a total gym rat? Exercising can be really beneficial—obviously—but only if you’ve got the proper technique. If you work out with poor posture, you may not experience many of the benefits of a workout at all. You might just end up more sore than when you started (especially in the back and neck). The 5-Foot Brrrn Board is recommended for users who are 5 feet 3 inches tall and shorter (there’s a bigger board for taller people), and it’s great because it stabilizes you better than any towel or yoga mat could. You can use the board for low-impact cardio and total body sculpting. The Brrrn Board improves balance, mobility, stability, and muscle endurance, all directly connected to proper posture and less back and neck pain.

Buy at TheBrrrn.com for $229.

TGFMG! (That’s “thank God for this massage gun.”) Though you can use the Fusion Black Pro Muscle Massage Gun for pain relief on just about any area of the body, it is particularly effective on hard-to-reach muscles like the neck and back. Featuring a 12-degree handle for better grip, the Fusion Black Pro Muscle Massage Gun has a 4.7-star rating and more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon. Most reviewers love the increased range of motion, relieving muscle soreness and stiffness and improved blood flow and circulation, as just a few of the benefits.

One Amazon.com reviewer wrote, “The gun is great, I wouldn’t want it any more powerful. I have some of the worst knots in my back that have been there for decades, and this gets deep enough to work them out (with the smallest attachment only). Comes with five attachments that I highly doubt will ever break because of the well-thought-out design. Has a premium feel and look to it, great quality materials.”

Buy at Amazon for $118.99.

It may look like a wave or a dolphin tale, but the Neck and Shoulder Relaxer from Amazon is actually for your neck! Its unique soft, dense and comfortable foam design restores your neck’s proper cervical curvature to chase away stiffness and an overall sore neck. You may find neck pain relief in as few as 10 minutes of use—and many of the Neck and Shoulder Relaxer’s 18,578 reviews on Amazon have experienced that—but it could also take anywhere from one to three days of adjustment time.

One Amazon.com reviewer wrote, “Man, am I happy this lil futuristic tsunami pillow exists (not it’s real name, I give it nicknames cus it’s just so cute and weird lookin!) I’ll have to travel with it and have one in my life forever from here on out but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

Buy at Amazon for $19.99.

Can the key to a straighter, more upright spine really be in your butt? Yep! The Ergonomic Hip Cushion Posture Corrector features a U-shaped ergonomic design—often recommended by orthopedics—and alleviates all kinds of pain, including that associated with pregnancy and post-surgery. But this comfy seat with a machine washable cover isn’t just for the glutes. It’s great for the office, in the car, on the couch or even while catching a game at the stadium because it actively fights slouched posture. Ergonomic Hip Cushion Posture Corrector supports the natural curve of your spine while you’re sitting.

Buy at Inspire Uplift for $39.97.

Just as specific yoga poses work wonders for back and neck pain, the Lumbar Back Pain Relief Device can provide relief from both muscle pain and stress. Part self-massager, this pain relief device with more than 11,700 Amazon.com reviews relaxes your back in a unique, yoga-like position that cures tension in distraught muscles. Not only does it feel like a back massager, but it also provides a gentle micro bend in your lower back for lumbar support. It stretches the back as well and, if used with the guidance of a doctor, may help with such health issues as a herniated disc, sciatica nerve, spinal stenosis. It can also correct poor posture.

One Amazon.com reviewer wrote, “This product works great! When it first arrived and I opened it i set it up with the help of instructions nothing major and then i laid back for three to five mins on the floor. I felt the difference instantly and my pain started to resolve. I also used it for the first time in my vehicle while driving helps the pain as I’m making it to my destination and as I’m sitting at work all day.”

Buy at Amazon for $22.99.

TikTok approved and also an Amazon bestseller, the ComfyBrace Posture Corrector Back Brace has more than 26,000 reviews on Amazon.com. It is a wearable brace meant to straighten the spine that may ease chronic back and neck pain. It properly aligns your posture and relieves pressure from strained areas—the back, neck, shoulders and clavicle. The ComfyBrace is breathable, difficult to detect under clothing, lightweight and ideal for chest sizes 30 inches to 43 inches.

One Amazon.com reviewer wrote, “Wow. I just received this yesterday (last night to be exact) and put it on right away. I felt relief in my upper back/shoulder blades immediately. I personally didn’t think it changed my appearance until I walked by my husband wearing it under my hoodie, and he told me I looked different. ‘Good different,’ he clarified.”

Buy at Amazon for $12.97.

We can only do so much to correct our posture when sitting at a desk or standing up straight, but when it comes to daily life and how often you crane your neck at your phone, that behavior can strain your neck, too. The perfect, techy solution to #TechNeck, the Phone Neck Posture Corrector Device holds your phone more eye-level so that you don’t negatively affect your neck posture by looking down to scroll online. It features 360-degree rotation, adjustable length, height and angles, and you can even use it vertically or horizontally. For the ultimate convenience, this handy device is also portable and small enough to fit in your pocket, and it even comes with an optional remote shutter to snap photos hands-free.

Buy at The Grommet for $30.

