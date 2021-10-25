Ministers step up deployment of Covid vaccines as hospitalizations increase | Vaccines and immunization

Two million people in the UK who are eligible for the Covid booster vaccine will receive an invitation this week as the minister is trying to step up their rollout.

The government has launched Media Blitz to encourage people to get booster jabs amid growing concerns about the speed of vaccination deployment as Covid’s hospitalizations increase.

The NHS England said on Sunday that more than 5 million people had a third jab since the vaccination program began administering them last month.

Already about 7.5 million people have been invited by text, email and letter and are encouraged to book through the national booking service. An additional 2 million people will receive invitations this week.

The numbers suggest a slight increase in recent uptake. Saturday was the best day on record, with 325,140 jabs administered. A total of 828,729 boosters have been administered in the last three days, according to NHS England.

Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer of NHS England, Tweet Sunday: “Yesterday was the biggest day ever for Covid Booster Jab. Over 325,000 people have received significant protection. Over 800,000 have experienced Booster Jab in the last three days.”