Health
The “lifting pearls and checking girls” initiative promotes breast health
WWhen it comes to breast cancer, black women have the highest mortality rate of any group. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Breast cancer cases have decreased 40 percent in the last 30 years. Despite medical advances in treatment and screening, the large mortality gap continues.
At the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a group is urging black women to check out and not postpone important health visits.
Ricky Smiley Morning Show Recently highlighted The work of an organization dedicated to improving the opportunities for black women to combat this pervasive developmental disorder.
Breast cancer is one of the biggest problems affecting black women at a higher rate than any other race, but sadly many of our sisters there are concerned about the importance of being tested. You are unaware or simply not urgently looking at it. Deserves.
Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it was an honor to have Terry Spicer, the founder of Sisters Inspiring Sisters Incorporated, explain why WOC needs to prioritize this issue.
A charity, also known as SISI, primarily provides transportation services to breast cancer soldiers and survivors who need to visit hospitals for recovery. The nonprofit was inspired by Terry’s own experience as a caregiver to her best friend during the last years of her life. And it included several weekly drives to her treatment. She now brings her expertise on the subject to RSMS as a way to spread the word and also tells us what their “lifting pearls and checking girls” is.
Take a moment to educate yourself on this special Breast Cancer Awareness Month “Trend Topics” report with SISI’s Terry Spicer at the Ricky Smiley Morning Show.
