Get the Covid-19 Booster Jab and urge your health chief to “winter is coming”





NS As the NHS sends an additional 2 million invitations this week, the Senior Health Chief has urged people to get their Covid-19 booster jabs. Professor, NHS Medical Director Stephen Powis The infection rate is rising, but government Excluded the transition to coronavirus again Next means Despite being asked to implement measures to curb the spread of the virus. The NHS England said more than 5 million people have already been given additional jabs since the vaccination program began administering them last month. And on Sunday, it is said that more than 800,000 people had boosters in the last 72 hours. read more The government recently launched Media Blitz, which not only encourages people to get boosters, but also encourages unvaccinated people to jab. However, Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Commission (JCVI), warned that vaccination programs are not sufficient to control current infection rates. He said people need to test themselves, wear masks and avoid crowds in confined spaces to prevent a “real meltdown”. Minister of Health Sajid Javid Last week, he said new cases could reach 100,000 people a day, but Downing Street said the NHS still had spare capacity and Plan B would only be active under “significant pressure.” Insisted. Plan B includes telecommuting guidance and mandatory use of face masks. The Daily Telegraph reports that modeling seen by the government predicts that infections will decline rapidly within a few weeks without the introduction of Plan B. Asked if it’s time to bring Plan B to tackle the virus, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “At this point, the data doesn’t suggest that we need to move to Plan B right away,” he told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One on Sunday. Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said LBC Plan A is “working” and “where we need it.” < style="display:block;padding-top:71.0217%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson is watching 88-year-old Niza Sarner receive a Pfizer booster vaccination at the Little Venice Sports Center (Matt Dunham / PA) in western London. / PA wire Meanwhile, anyone who receives a text or letter inviting you to Booster Jab will be encouraged to accept the offer as soon as possible. NHS England said 7.5 million people have already been invited by text, email and letter and are encouraged to book through the National Health Service. The NHS follows the guidance that boosters should be delivered at least 6 months after the second dose, and current evidence suggests that this is the best time to boost immunity to Covid-19. I have. The message is sent by NHSvaccine and contains a link to the NHS website. Currently, about 10 million people in the UK are eligible for boosters. This includes healthcare professionals, people with underlying health conditions, and people over the age of 50. < style="display:block;padding-top:91.7143%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics Professor Powis said: protection. “Thanks to the NHS staff, 9 out of 10 people received the first dose and saved tens of thousands of lives. Currently, over 5 million boosters are being offered in the first month of the rollout. “People invited this week are advised to book as soon as possible. Booster doses have proven to significantly enhance protection against Covid and provide essential protection this winter.”

