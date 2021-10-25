Covid-19 False Claims, Pofma Correction Instructions Published on Truth Warriors Website Through Singapore News and Top Stories





Singapore-Ministry of Health (MOH) tells local website fake news about the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine and false claims about the safety and efficacy of Ibermectin in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Invoked the law. Health Minister On Ye Kung has instructed the Online False and Manipulation Protection Act (POFMA) office to issue corrections to the Truth Warrior’s website, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday (October). 24th). This means that the website must publish a correction notice at the top of each web page that contains falsehoods. Among the false allegations that must be notified, vaccinated countries have the highest number of cases and deaths per million people, and the least vaccinated countries have the highest number of cases per million people. Some have the lowest numbers and deaths. The website also stated that the vaccine does not prevent the spread of Covid-19. “These claims are false,” MOH said. “As of October 23, the weight of international evidence clearly shows that the vaccine reduces Covid-19 infection, as well as serious illness and mortality from Covid-19 infection.” The latest data available also do not support the claim that countries with the highest vaccination rates have the highest number of cases and deaths per million people, the ministry said. Instead, the low number of Covid-19 deaths reported in some countries with the lowest vaccination rates may be due to inadequate record collection of both vaccination and death. Is high, says MOH. Also, while the vaccine does not completely stop the virus, it reduces the risk of infection because vaccinated people are less likely to get the virus than unvaccinated people. It is also false to suggest that the vaccine does not boost the immune system in the fight against the virus, MOH said. “The vaccine causes the body to produce antibodies and immune cells that act on the virus, effectively killing it,” he said. MOH too Condemned claims made by the website about the effectiveness of ivermectin Helps prevent Covid-19 infection and can be used safely and effectively against the virus even in pregnant women. The claims on this website are cited and circulated here to promote the use of ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. “Ivermectin is the only prescription drug registered in Singapore, especially for the treatment of parasitic infections,” said the ministry. “This is not an antiviral drug and has not been approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19.” MOH urged the general public to visit That website For the latest information on Covid-19. Statistics on serious adverse events of the vaccine are published by the HSA in monthly safety updates, and information on ivermectin can be found on the authorities’ website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/correction-direction-issued-to-truth-warriors-website The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos