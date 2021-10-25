Health
New call for additional immune vaccines for medical staff
Irish nurse and midwifery organizations have stated that front-line healthcare professionals in the Covid-19 booster vaccine should be prioritized.
INMO calls on Chief Healthcare Officers and the Chair of the National Immunology Advisory Board (NIAC) to make “immediate decisions”.
Last Tuesday, Vaccine boosters for people over the age of 60 have been approved by NIAC. NIAC has not yet reached a decision on booster jabs for healthcare professionals.
INMO’s Executive Secretary said today that “it is clear that boosters are needed,” given the increasing number of healthcare workers infectious diseases and the increasing number of staff on virus-related vacations.
In this week’s speech at RTÉ, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:
“It’s becoming very clear that they need boosters now, knowing that vaccination has declined after six months and that the majority of healthcare professionals have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. . “
Ms. Ní Sheaghdha told acute care hospitals that “the delay in this problem causes further pressure” after 370 nurses were infected with the virus in the past two weeks alone.
The call is made when the Ministry of Health reports 1,725 new cases of Covid-19.
The hospital has 473 Covid patients, an increase of 24 from yesterday’s numbers. According to the agency, there are 97 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 4 from yesterday.
In Northern Ireland, five more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, and the Ministry of Health has reported 1,061 new cases.
Land use and biodiversity minister Pippa Hackett said these were difficult times, but the government is returning to normal.
Green Party TD said of RTÉ’s The Week in Politics: “Covid has been around for a long time and needs to live with Covid, so it never returns to its previous normal state.”
She said booster shots are a “very important” part of how the country moves forward.
The story of the latest coronavirus
Meanwhile, an infectious disease consultant at Mater Hospital in Dublin said authorities need to act in addition to Covid booster vaccination.
Regarding the RTÉ Radio 1 Brendan O’Connor program, Professor Jack Lambert said data showing reduced levels of protection from the original dose after 6 months are available from the UK and Israel from June and July. ..
He states: “I was in the hospital today. I was in the ward with a Covid patient. We knew this for a long time, but who is planning before this pandemic?
“In addition to booster vaccination, we need to make it easy and quick, and with any of the Covid strategies we have done, we haven’t done anything easy in this country. Hmm.
In the last four days, about 10,750 first and second Covid-19 vaccines have been given at centers across the country, according to the HSE chief.
Paul Reed added that 5,000 of them have gone through a walk-in clinic, with important signs from a young age.
In a social media post, Reed said it was encouraging to see more people coming forward for vaccination.
Encourage more and more people to see them vaccinated. Over the last four days, the Vaccination Center alone has received 10,750 D1 and D2 vaccinations. Of these, 5,000 are from a fairly young age via a walk-in. In addition, more than 2,000 people are registered per day. @HSELive
— Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) October 24, 2021
Earlier, Reed said the number of people enrolled in Covid-19 vaccination increased, adding that enrollment increased from about 1,000 per day to 2,000-2,500 per day.
