Children’s Nutrition: Want to Increase Your Child’s Fruit and Vegetable Intake? Here’s how you do it!
The results of this study were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
In a controlled diet study, researchers tested two strategies to encourage children to eat more fruits and vegetables.
The first was to add 50% to the fruit and vegetable side dishes in the children’s diet throughout the day. The second was to replace the weight equivalent of other foods with 50% more fruits and vegetables.For example, if you add 50 grams vegetable For lunch, they also deducted 50 grams of macaroni and cheese.
Researchers have found that adding fruit and vegetable side dishes causes children to eat 24% more vegetables and 33% more fruits compared to the control menu. Replacing some of the other foods with fruits and vegetables, children now consume 41% more vegetables and 38% more fruits.
Barbara Roles, chair and director of the Institute for Human Ingestion Behavior Studies at Penn State University, said the findings help parents, caregivers, and schools encourage a healthy diet. He said it suggests a way to do it.
“When deciding what to give to children, it’s easy to remember that half of the food must be fruits and vegetables,” Rolls said. “If you start to realize that there is too much service and too much waste, you can reduce high-calorie foods and add produce. Try different fruits and vegetables and try what you like. Individuals. We can serve meals that are sensitive to your tastes. ”
A previous study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that about 60% of children did not eat enough fruits and 93% did not eat enough vegetables, encouraging children to eat more produce. The need for a strategy has been suggested.
Since 2011, MyPlate’s dietary guidelines have encouraged people to fill half of their plates with fruits and vegetables in the hope of increasing their intake. However, researchers have stated that despite the 10-year policy, this strategy has never been systematically tested in preschool children.
Liane Roe, a research nutritionist at Pennsylvania State University, said: “I also wondered if replacing agricultural products with other foods could increase intake, not just add fruits and vegetables.”
For this study, researchers recruited 53 children between the ages of 3 and 5 who were enrolled in a nursery school in Pennsylvania. Each participant was provided with all meals and light meals in a random order for 5 days in 3 different periods.
During the control period, they were usually served the diet they obtained in their nursery, and during the period of testing additional strategies, the fruit and vegetable portion increased by 50 percent. During the period of testing alternative strategies, fruits and vegetables increased by 50% and other foods decreased by comparable weight.
“We provided our children with all food, snacks and drinks for five consecutive days and weighed all the items and leftovers they provided to measure their intake,” Roe said. “We sent evening and morning meals home for our children, but most of the meals were served at the nursery.”
As a reminder, Rolls said the study succeeded in feeding children more fruits and vegetables, but the majority of children still eat the recommended amount of vegetables per day for their age group. He said he wasn’t-a cup and half-although they achieved this goal of fruit.
Researchers said that in addition to the current research strategy, there are additional things parents and caregivers can do to increase their intake.
“By offering fruits and vegetables as the first course, or by serving light meals when the child is hungry, we can increase our intake so that we can incorporate them into our mixed dishes,” Rolls said. Says. “For example, you can blend cauliflower or squash into a macaroni and cheese sauce, or add fruit puree to a brownie or cake mix. It doesn’t spoil the taste of the dish, but kids get more produce. I’m eating, and I encourage you to eat the whole vegetable yourself, not just incorporate it into other foods. ”
Christine Sanchez, Pennsylvania; Alyssa Smeters, Monell Center for Chemistry; Kathleen Keller, an associate professor of nutrition at Pennsylvania State University, also participated in the study. The National Institutes of Health supported this study.
