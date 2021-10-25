Connecticut Public Health Service, Hospital Warns Parents About Respiratory Virus This Fall





Doctors have seen an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

Connecticut, USA — The Connecticut Department of Public Health is calling on parents to take precautions against respiratory viruses this fall in collaboration with the pediatric provider of Connecticut Children’s and Ale New Haven Children’s Hospital. This includes not only COVID-19, but also viruses you have never heard of, such as influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. “RSV affected early summer in Connecticut, which may be a sign of coming this winter,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Jutani, MD, said in a release. Jutani is also an infectious disease specialist. Related: Connecticut children are on the rise in RSV cases According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV causes 2.1 million outpatients and 58,000 hospitalizations annually in children under the age of five. Dr. Juan Salazar, MD, Physician for Connecticut Children and an expert on pediatric infectious diseases, said: “This is probably because safety measures were relaxed during the summer and people began to regroup. Like COVID-19 and the flu, RSV coughs and sneezes through mouth and nose droplets. It spreads very easily and can also infect people who survive on the surface and come into contact with contaminated surfaces. “ Related: Summer cold virus confuses doctors and worries parents “For the majority of babies and babies, RSV usually causes mild symptoms such as stuffy nose, runny nose, cough, and fever. However, for some infants, especially those with premature birth or underlying illness, the virus breathes. It can cause more serious symptoms, such as difficulty, “added Thomas Murray, Doctor of Medicine, Associate Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. .. “RSV is a major cause of winter hospitalization in children’s hospitals, but it is now seen from late summer to autumn. Children hospitalized with RSV usually return home within a few days, but the most serious cases are It can last for more than a week, “says Murray. The spread of respiratory viruses such as RSV can be prevented by measures such as hand washing, masking, crowd avoidance, and increased social distance. Fortunately, for influenza and COVID-19, vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your family. Importantly, both vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletter. Morning weather forecast, morning headlines, night headlines Soon influenza activity will begin to increase nationwide and throughout the state. Now is the time to get a flu shot, and if necessary, you can get a COVID-19 vaccination. The CDC recommends that you be vaccinated against the flu by the end of October. Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination can be done on the same visit. This saves the trip to get vaccinated and saves the vaccinated from additional arm pain. “Because of the high COVID-19 vaccination rates of people in the vaccinated states, Connecticut did not have the significant increase in pediatric hospitalization due to COVID-19 experienced by less vaccinated states,” said Juthani. Said. “Nationwide, in states where vaccination coverage is narrow, there is an increase in emergency department visits and hospitalizations among children. Vaccination not only protects you, but also protects the people around you. . “ Check with your health care provider or pharmacy to see if the flu vaccine is available at your location.About the list of local health department flu clinics click here.. To find a pharmacy near you, visit HealthMap Vaccine Finder. https://vaccinefinder.org/.. There are other ways to get FOX61 news Download the FOX61 News App iTunes: click here to download Google Play: click here to download Livestreaming Year: Add a channel from YEAR store Or search for FOX61.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox61.com/article/news/health/dph-hospitals-warn-respiratory-viruses-this-fall-rsv-children/520-236245dc-240c-45a8-80c9-68f6c6cf5031 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos