Is Vaccine Booster Widely Needed?Some federal advisers are worried





Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for a booster coronavirus vaccine last month after a series of approvals by a scientific committee that advises federal agencies. But even unanimously approved, the recommendations mask serious objections and concerns among their advisors about the need for booster shots in the United States. In an interview last week, several advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said that the majority of Americans, with the exception of adults over the age of 65, are already well protected from severe illness and booster shots. Is not required. All advisors felt obliged to make difficult choices based on sparse research during public health emergencies. However, some said they felt forced to vote for the shot because of the way the federal agency assembled the questions that were asked to consider.

Experts from other committees said they did not want to further confuse the public by opposition, or voted according to the views of the evidence and were simply rejected. “These are not evidence-based recommendations,” said a pediatric infectious disease expert at Drexel University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Advisory Board on CDC Immunization Practices.. After a series of votes, the official views of the FDA and CDC are that elderly people, people with certain medical conditions, and people whose work or living conditions are regularly exposed to the virus are one of three vaccines. You can choose booster vaccination. .. The CDC last week advised boosters that certain high-risk groups who received one type of Covid-19 vaccine could choose another. “I don’t think there’s evidence that everyone in these groups needs boosters today,” said Dr. Matthew Daly, a senior researcher at Kaiser Permanente, Colorado and a member of the CDC Advisory Board.

Dr. Long and Dr. Daily both voted for booster shots at a committee meeting on Thursday, but how anxious Americans who might mistakenly conclude that the vaccine is ineffective see the decision. I have reserved it. When the CDC Committee reviewed the evidence for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster in September, the advisors unanimously agreed only on additional shots for adults over the age of 65. Two of the 15 panelists voted against booster doses for adults over the age of 50 with certain medical conditions. Booster approval for people aged 18-49, where other medical risk factors can vote 9-6. And the booster recommendations for those whose profession endangers them did not pass. The final category is by agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Dismissed her adviser.. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital Vaccine Education Center and a member of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Board, said: “In our minds, I don’t think people are completely in agreement with this concept of booster effect.” “The doors got bigger and bigger, and step by step, they got bigger and bigger,” added Dr. Ofit. “Companies got what they wanted, the administration got what they wanted.”

In an interview, experts lamented limited data on the safety and effectiveness of booster shots. CDC scientist Dr. Kathleen Dooling confirmed at a committee meeting Thursday that the data supporting the additional doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were “very poor quality.”

Still, some say they already recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster and don’t want to deny other Americans, so they feel they need to agree with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots. I was there. “The problem that bothered me was not knowing if I needed a booster,” said Dr. Cody Meissner, a pediatric professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and a member of the FDA Advisory Board. Has been updated October 25, 2021 5:08 AM ET But “if you do it in one group, I think you have to do it in all groups because of fairness,” he added. In an interview, the panelists hesitated to express their discomfort, saying they did not want to fall short of the final decision from the committee. Dr. Camille Cotton, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a member of the CDC Committee, said: However, some panelists who did not want to speak on record personally said that the final recommendation for booster shots was unavoidable as soon as President Biden promised them to all adults.

“We are in a very difficult position to do much more than everyone has already announced what we have done,” said one of the few doctors who publicly expressed her misery. One, Dr. Long, said. Some government officials “pay a verbal service to science and evidence,” she said. External experts from these committees also said that President Biden’s booster promise in August made it difficult for authorities to objectively weigh the data in September and October. “Horse is perceived to be out of the barn and there is not much we can do at this time,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center who previously advised the Biden administration. “In fact, this confusing mess is not possible. It will cause more problems,” she added, referring to mixed signals from the White House and federal scientists. Many of the dissenting opinions in recent hearings are that the coronavirus vaccine, like almost all other vaccines, is used to prevent mild illnesses that require medical attention rather than mild infections. It arose from one central debate that it should. Most of the evidence presented to federal advisers only showed that the original immunization was less effective against infection. The vaccine appears to be stable against severe Covid-19 and death, except perhaps in older Americans. What you need to know about Covid-19 booster shots Who is the target of booster shots? The FDA allows millions of recipients to booster shots. Pfizer-BioNTech, modern When Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna recipients to be boosted include people over the age of 65 and young adults at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to their medical condition or place of work. Eligible Pfizer and Moderna recipients can get boosters at least 6 months after the second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible to receive a second shot at least two months after the first shot. Is it possible to switch the Covid vaccine to a booster? Yes. The FDA has renewed its authorization to allow healthcare providers to boost people with vaccines that are different from the ones they originally received. this is, “Mix and match.” Whether you receive Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer-BioNTech, you will receive boosters for other vaccines. As a booster, regulators do not recommend one vaccine more than another. They also remain silent about whether it is desirable to use the same vaccine if possible. What are the underlying medical conditions that are the target of booster shots? The CDC states that the conditions covered by booster shots include: High blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immunity; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and certain disorders. Pregnant women, current and former smokers are also eligible. What occupations are eligible for boosters? The FDA has approved boosters for workers who work at high risk of being exposed to potentially infected people. According to the CDC, this group includes: Education workers; Food and agriculture workers; Manufacturing workers; Correction workers; US Postal Service workers; Public transport workers; Grocery shop workers. Can I be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as the Covid vaccine or booster shot? Yes. According to the CDC, the Covid vaccine may be given at any time, and many pharmacies allow flu vaccinations to be scheduled at the same time as boosters. “I don’t think it’s 100% protected from the vaccine,” Dr. Cotton said. “The goal of reaching zero is an evanescent goal, and unfortunately it cannot be achieved in practice.”

“People are very worried about Covid and are worried about the world situation, so they use it,” she added, referring to booster shots.

In general, scientists on the two committees are asked to vote for or against questions asked by the counseling federal agency. In some cases, committee members said they voted in some way, simply because of the way those questions were spoken. Evidence of use at ages 16 and 17 was limited when FDA advisors evaluated the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in people over the age of 16 in December. Dr. Archana Chatterjee and three other members voted against the vaccine and were criticized for it. But Dr. Chatterjee said she would have voted differently if the FDA asked about licensing adults over the age of 18. Dr. Chatterjee, a pediatric infectious disease expert and dean of the Chicago Medical College, said: “I wasn’t given the opportunity to explain the vote.” At a subsequent meeting, the FDA allowed scientific advisors to request changes to their questions and explain their votes. However, you are restricted to voting only for data contained in corporate applications.

For example, at a recent meeting, some FDA advisors said they would like to recommend Johnson & Johnson recipients to have the option of choosing a vaccine for boosters. However, the FDA has only asked the panel to vote for boost immunization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One of the panelists, Dr. Stanley Perlman, said he voted in favor because it was clear that Johnson & Johnson’s recipients would benefit from the second shot. However, Dr. Parman, an immunological scholar and coronavirus expert at the University of Iowa, said the unanimous vote showed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was far more confident than it felt as a booster. Dr. Pearlman said he initially opposed the younger boosters, but voted in favor for other reasons. For example, in the case of a healthcare professional, “I didn’t want to leave a nurse or doctor at home because of an asymptomatic infection,” he said. Some experts said they sought to clarify the limits of the data and the rationale behind their decisions. However, we find it difficult to communicate during a pandemic. “There was no intentional negligence of anyone, but messaging was challenging — and then there was a lot of misinformation, which is tragic,” said Dr. Cotton. When approving boosters, but reluctantly, federal agencies and their advisers may have given Americans the impression that two doses were not adequately protected, according to some experts. “They continue to inadvertently criticize the vaccine when what they have to say is’it’s worth noting’,” Dr. Ofit said. “that is Miraculous vaccine. “

