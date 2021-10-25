Rare “carnivorous” STIs are becoming more common in the UK, doctors say





Sexually transmitted diseases infection Doctors warned that causing angry red “carnivorous” genital ulcers is becoming more common in the UK. Donovanosis It is still very rare, with only 20-30 cases each year, more common in India, South America and Southeast Asia. However, Dr. Shree Datta of MyHealthCareClinic said, “The figure suggests that donovanosis is becoming more common on these coasts.” It is called “carnivorous” because blood-filled lesions destroy the skin. “It’s important for people to be aware that it’s not just a terrible sign, but a known risk factor for HIV infection,” Dr. Datta added. Only 30 cases of donovanosis were reported in the UK in 2019, according to data from Public Health England. This is an increase from 19 in 2016, 26 in 2017 and 21 in 2018. However, in 2020, time was spent blocking the coronavirus, reducing the number of cases of donovanosis to 18. Symptoms tend to appear 1 to 12 weeks after a person is infected. Symptoms include painful genital ulcers that worsen and spread and often cause bleeding. If left untreated, the infection can begin to destroy human reproductive tissue and attack other parts of the body. You need a course of antibiotics to fight infections. Dr. Datta added: “Early signs are lumps around the genitals and anus, which increase in size and give a bright red appearance. “These can develop into ulcers, which can be transmitted if left untreated and can cause pain and an unpleasant odor. They are more likely to affect men.” London has the highest number of cases of donovanosis, with 42 cases recorded in the last five years, according to Public Health England data. There were 19 surges in 2019. It was the second most common case in northwest England, with 21 cases during the same period.

