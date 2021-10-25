Health
Studies show that memory loss can be a long-term COVID symptom
Long-term COVID-19 side effects may include memory loss and other cognitive dysfunction, according to a study published Friday in 740 patients with the Mount Sinai Health System.
Studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals JAMA network openWe analyzed patients infected with COVID-19, not those who received only the COVID-19 vaccine.
The most common cognitive deficits identified in the study were memory coding and memory recall, which appeared in 24% and 23% of participants, respectively.
Memory encoding The process of saving sensory input as memory. For example, repeat the phone number a few times loudly and save it in your head. Memory recall It refers to accessing the already stored memory and retrieving and using them.
Research used Hopkins Language Learning Test Show participants a set of words in different categories to see how many words they can remember.Another test called Number span testAfter looking at the screen, you can see how many digits someone can remember from memory.
Other common side effects included processing speed (Time it takes someone to perform a mental task), Executive function (Related to goal setting and completion) and Phoneme and category fluency (Ability to come up with words based on specific criteria).
An example of phoneme fluency is asking participants to come up with as many words starting with a “C” as possible. Category fluency, on the other hand, involves asking you to list words related to a category, such as animals. Oxford Clinical Neuropsychology Archive..
Inpatients were much more likely to suffer from attention, executive function, categorical fluency, memory coding, and memory recall than non-hospitalized patients.
Another study that recorded “brain fog” was published in early October by a study from Oxford University and the National Institute of Health. Cognitive symptoms were found in about 8% of patients and were more common among the elderly.
The study also found common protracted symptoms such as dyspnea, abdominal problems, malaise, pain, anxiety, and depression.
Previously reported:Researchers are concerned that COVID-19 may lead to dementia
