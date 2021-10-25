Unique and complex ethical challenges in animal testing of brain-dead people

Arthur Caplan has a boss named Willard Gaylin who wrote an essay on the use of a new deceased person in 1974 on many satellites “years ago” working at the Hastings Center, a bioethics think tank. There was. Geyrin called them “neo malts”.
Gairin writes that recently deceased people who have died of brain death may be supported by a ventilator to “warm, breathe, and pulsate” the body. The new corpse is maintained in the “bio-emporium”, training medical students, testing drugs at doses “beyond the limits we might not have dared to do” in life, and bridging procedures. Can be used as. It may be abandoned soon. “We can now maintain visceral function without the higher functional similarities that define a person,” Geyrin writes.
He did not encourage the practice. Among other complaints: “How do we reconcile our emotions?” But this idea stuck to Kaplan. It wasn’t the idea of storing brain deaths like the thriller coma of 1976. However, Caplan works closely with New York City-based NYU Langone Health Transplant Surgeons. “We keep what they think, what’s up-to-date, up-to-date,” he said, and one of the latest “things” is xenotransplantation-non-human. Transplantation of tissue or organ from an animal source into humans. Like a pig’s kidney.
Testing bioengineered animal organs in living humans is extremely dangerous. If engineering fails and the body rejects an organ, the person can die within minutes, if not literally hours, Kaplan said this week. “But I thought,’Well, why not use someone who’s dead now because of brain death? I know they’re dead. It’s absolutely clear. We’re actually We were able to minimize the risk to the first human being trying to transplant to. “
“I asked our documentation, can you learn from now on? And they said, you’re right. We’re done.”
There, Kaplan chaired a working group that discussed the ethical framework for the transplant breakthrough reported this week. This is the world’s first porcine-to-human kidney transplant.
One Saturday in late September, a NYU Langone surgeon was intrigued by making an incision in the upper limb of a brain-dead woman, attaching the pig’s kidney to a blood vessel, and using the genetically modified pig as a source of human organs. ..
The kidneys were taken from pigs that were genetically engineered to knock out genes encoding sugar molecules that could cause “hyperacute rejection” of pig organs by humans. With the consent of her family, the woman was placed on a ventilator for 54 hours while the surgeon was monitoring the horrifying signs of the runaway refusal. Instead, the kidneys are reported to function the way they should, like normal human kidneys. It produced urine and purified the blood.
In a paper published in 2019, Kaplan, along with lead author Brendan Parent, a lawyer, a medical ethicist, and other members of the NYU Medical Ethics Working Group on the study of recently deceased people, will test the non-human organs of the newly dead human body. In the meantime, it raises a unique and complex ethical challenge, “abominable, given that the horrifying or organs are intended for humans.” “When studying in other animals, it is appropriate to experiment in humans because of the potential for interspecific complications.” (Pig-into-monkey can be tested, but pig-into- Not the same as human.)
A simple experiment (hours to days) on the decedent could be ethically acceptable if the same procedures and processes used to donate the organs followed the systemic donation, the working group said. .. Such experiments require the consent of a legally authorized decision maker, most often the family, to give “explicit and informed consent.”
The study period should be as short as possible to collect the required data, and psychological support should be provided to the family before, during, and after. Phrases like “We just keep him alive …” should be avoided. The family must know that their loved ones are dead, but their artificial life maintenance has not yet been stopped, they said.
Ethicists admitted that the law provides little guidance. Regulations governing research on humans apply to living people, not brain dead. And while people agree to donate organs and bodies for research and sign donor cards, it is unlikely that people have considered this type of research.
Kerry Bowman, an ethicist at the University of Toronto, feels that it’s all ethically problematic. “People may feel very anxious when they get the impression that organ donation can lead to this.”
His primary concern is that porcine kidney experiments involve the consent of an agent. The family agreed that the female body would be used. She signed an organ donor card, but because of the “mitigating factor,” her organs were not suitable for transplantation, a New York Hospital spokesman said. The family approached and “feeled that because of her altruistic nature, she would have wanted to donate this way.”
“The family was very enthusiastic,” Kaplan said. “I’m sure my family doesn’t want to do it without saying,’This is what my loved one wants to do, and we fully support it.'”
Bowman is not very convinced. “I think there is a world of difference between those who want to be organ donors. By the way, I’m happy for the days after a partial or complete death. Experimentally, pig kidneys. They are not the same. “
Bowman is worried that the limits of law and ethics are being tested and expanded. In Canada and the United States, the research ethics protocol no longer applies at the time of death, but “some people in our society are brain dead but do not yet consider those who are completely dead in heartbeat, perfusion and blood flow. There are many, “Bowman said.
He is a very organ donor. He is not, in and of itself, opposed to pig-to-human transplants. He doesn’t love it, “But we also find that if it succeeds, it can save a lot of lives.”
“Some say this looks down on the dead, others don’t,” Bowman said. “I use very unscientific terminology here, but I think it’s a very high factor for the general public.” He also said that the 54-hour experiment time was a bit “terrifying.” felt. That is further complicated by what he considers to be the commercialization of animals. He said xenotransplantation is progressing at a time when social attitudes towards non-human life are fundamentally changing.
When ethicists inside and outside NYU first met, some initially thought, “This is weird.” Some were worried that they might look down on the dead. “We had to address those concerns and say that we weren’t going to keep anyone alive in the building for a year.”
Kaplan understands the strangeness of internal organs. For some people, the idea of putting the animal part in humans is creepy. Others are not convinced that the brain dead are really dead. “The answer is that they are really dead. We have the means to keep the major body organs and cells functioning artificially even when a person dies, so we can experiment. “I will.” “Humanity seems to accept billions of pigs for breakfast and dinner, which I think moral concerns should focus on,” Kaplan said.
No New York transplant has been announced. The real test is how many times they can do it. And does the genetically modified porcine kidney function not only outside but also inside the human body? Science is also not limited to the kidneys. The next step is to transplant the heart from a genetically engineered pig.
“It’s a difficult idea to wrap around the brain,” said Dr. Shaf Keshavjee, director of the Toronto Lung Transplant Program and surgeon at the University Health Network. His group removes cells from the porcine lungs and essentially uses the porcine lungs as a scaffold to repopulate them with human cells.
The September experiment was an important stepping stone, Keshahuzi said. He is also not worried about relying on the consent of his agent. Most organ donors do not sign an organ donor card. In most cases, consent comes from family members or relatives. “You are making a decision for your loved one. In most cases it is clearly a proxy decision,” he said. “But I don’t think it puts it in the realm of” Well, they wouldn’t want that .. ‘”
