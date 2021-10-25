Online tools help assess the risk of COVID-19 and vaccination

news

Evidence-based online calculators are expected to help GPs discuss COVID vaccination with patients who are “hesitating the hardcore vaccine.”

GPs can use the CoRiCal tool during consultations when conducting risk-benefit vaccine assessments with patients.



Since the Australian vaccine deployment began in February, the GP has spent a considerable amount of time discussing the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

However, as Australia becomes more open, COVID may become more established in the coming weeks and months, and new online tools will help patients make informed decisions about vaccination. Is expected.

Launched by the Immunization Union on Monday COVID-19 Risk Calculator (CoRiCal) Individual susceptibility to COVID-19 infection or death can be assessed based on age, gender, community infection rate, and vaccination status.

Dr. Andrew Baird of the Melbourne GP, co-principal researcher of the project, said it was designed with the GP in mind and will support the GP with the latest data.

“If the patient shows anxiety or uncertainty about the risk of COVID-19 and the role of vaccination, it exists as a tool to support the patient so that the GP and the patient can view the screen and manipulate the chart together. “I will,” he says.Said newsGP..

“The GP is at risk of developing COVID-19 at high levels of infection and at risk of developing COVID-19 if vaccinated.”

CoRiCal not only assesses the risk of COVID-19 infection, but also helps GP calculate the risk of side effects of rare vaccines such as: Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) Associated with AstraZeneca.

“And it’s shown in context, so you can say,’The risk of getting COVID-19 is here, and the risk of being adversely affected by the vaccine is here,'” said Dr. Baird.

‘It shows relative risk and risk [associated with] Infection with COVID-19 is much higher than the risk of being adversely affected by the vaccine itself.

On the other hand, in order to take into account the risks of both COVID-19 infection and vaccination, this tool also creates related risks such as lightning strikes and chances of winning the lottery.

“None of us are good at understanding very low risk,” said Dr. Baird.

“If we can put it in some kind of context [to be] “The possibility of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine is about the same risk as a lightning strike,” and people think, “Well, lightning strikes are very rare.”

“I think it’s useful communication.”

According to the tool, an unvaccinated 65-year-old female patient in Victoria, who is considered to be highly infected, has a 32,000 chance of being infected with COVID-19 in 6 months and will die if infected. The chances of doing this are 8100 per 1,000,000.

On the other hand, the first dose of AstraZeneca has a 16 chance of blood clots per 1,000,000 and a 0.8 chance of death per 1,000,000. This is almost half the risk of being killed by an asteroid, 1.4 per 1,000,000.

Although the tool is designed to assist GPs and other clinicians, it is published online so that people in the community can enter their information and explore different scenarios.

Dr. Baird then said the patient could bring that information to his GP and be a starting point for discussing vaccination.

The CoRiCal project uses risk calculations based on a modeling framework developed by Professor Colleen Lau and Dr. Helen Mayfield of the University of Queensland, and Professor Kerrie Mengersen of the University of Queensland, to provide information from a variety of experts, including GPs. I’m getting it.

The tool, which is currently in pilot phase, contains only data on the risks and benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine and will be continually updated with the latest health and scientific advice, including: Booster shot, ICU entry And long COVID.

Dr. Baird said he expects the tool to be updated with data on Pfizer and Moderna in two to four weeks, including a risk assessment for the development of myocarditis and pericarditis.

It is currently based on the Delta strain, but the platform can be updated with new vaccines. Novavax etc., Onboard, and new variants that may emerge.

“Therefore, this is a living tool and is continually developed and updated according to needs and circumstances,” said Dr. Baird.

“It’s relatively easy to add new data to your model because you’ve already done the hard work of setting up the tools and getting the algorithms and models to work.”

To further coordinate the risk assessment, the long-term plan should include data on existing medical conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

This will make the tool consistent with Oxford University QCOVID, Used in the United Kingdom.

“This is a great tool and in fact we [it] I had some work with them early in the development of CoRiCal, “Dr. Baird said.

“It’s worth noting how the UK collects and uses the data, so we aim to do what QCOVID is doing, but because we don’t have the data in that format, we can put that information together. I can do it.”

Despite reports of vaccine hesitation, Australia’s vaccination rate is expected to be some of the highest in the world, with 86.7% of people over the age of 16 receiving at least one vaccination. As of October 25..

However, at this stage of deployment, Dr. Baird predicts that overcoming hesitation will become increasingly difficult for the GP, as unvaccinated individuals are likely to be “individuals who hesitate to get a hardcore vaccine.” Said that it would be done.

So he finds this tool useful.

“The willingness to get vaccinated has helped spread and accelerate the program, but things are now starting to slow down a bit,” said Dr. Baird.

“So it’s a bit difficult, and in those conversations people are looking for a little more information, and they want to know that it’s accurate and based on evidence that it’s a tool. increase.”

I agree with Associate Professor John Litt, a CoRiCal instigator at Flinders University and a member of the United Immunization Association Scientific Advisory Board.

“Transparent, accurate evidence-based tools that do not work with a group of experts should support the GP’s task of facilitating COVID vaccination of patients,” he said.

Dr. Baird believes that Australia could even be the key to far exceeding the 80% vaccination target.

“That’s not all the answer,” he said. “But that is certainly an important part of helping the GP in conversations with patients.”

COVID-19 Risk Calculator (CoRiCal) Immune Union website..

