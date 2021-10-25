Health
“You have to follow your instincts,” advises cancer survivors.
For Catherine Delong, who lives in Routt County, if any of the best parts of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment are considered, the best is that her four sisters are currently undergoing mammogram testing. ..
Skipping mammograms when life is very busy is part of DeLong’s life-changing fight against breast cancer, which began with an official diagnosis in July 2020. DeLong has been “going back and forth” for the past few years to help distant places. Family with serious health concerns and relocation. As a result, she skipped regular mammogram bookings in 2017 and 2018 and urged other women not to ignore them, but in 2019 she returned to normal mammograms.
When Delong noticed an abnormal swelling in his right armpit in the spring of 2020, the accidental (in retrospect) physical changes sent her to Steamboat Springs’ family doctor, Dr. Laura Mordi, for multiple health problems. I checked it.
“You have to follow your instincts, and I deeply felt something was wrong,” said Delong, 61. “I was really worried about the swelling of my armpits.”
Members of the medical team did not ultimately determine that the lump itself was cancerous, but the swelling warned DeLong that she needed to get back on track to focus on her health care. Did. DeLong had another appointment, Mordi’s advice, for a mammogram screening in June 2020.
The mammogram screening looked normal, but due to the dense breast tissue of DeLong, the team at the UC Health Gloria Gossard Breast Care Center ordered a screening ultrasound. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly half of women over the age of 40 who receive a mammogram have a dense breast.
An almond-sized cancerous lump was detected during DeLong’s screening ultrasonography. Dr. Malaika Thompson, a board-certified and fellowship-trained breast radiologist at the local breast center, said the lump was not felt to the touch and was not detected in the mammogram. Follow-up screening ultrasound was important for finding cancerous masses.
Thompson outlined the next steps DeLong took, including diagnostic ultrasound, biopsy, and breast MRI after cancer confirmation. DeLong performed one mastectomy, two lymph node resections, and the first steps of breast reconstruction surgery all in one day at the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in August 2020. Tandem surgery was performed by a local general surgeon with Dr. Aaron Frye, a breast reconstruction surgeon working locally at YVMC and UC Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Clinic in Fort Collins.
The cancerous lump was caught early enough during ultrasound screening so that DeLong does not require chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Residents of Routt County were delighted to receive local cancer treatment and surgery. DeLong said the coordination of the UC Health Jan Bishop Cancer Center team has facilitated the process of advancing treatment.
DeLong is currently taking daily pills, an aromatase inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to treat postmenopausal women diagnosed with hormone receptor-positive early-stage breast cancer after surgery and the cancer recurs. We are reducing the risk.
Cancer survivors said her family history included an aunt who died of colon cancer at the age of 37. According to Thompson, early-stage hereditary cancers in relatives are a warning sign for relatives to start screening early in their lives. Relatives are advised to start the mammogram 10 years before the earliest age of diagnosis of the relative.
Thompson said regular breast cancer mammograms and possible follow-up ultrasound screening are important because 75% of new breast cancer cases do not have a strong family history of cancer.
“The more often we screen, the sooner we can detect it and the easier it is to treat,” Thompson said.
DeLong is amazed by the rigorous statistics of the high incidence of breast cancer in the United States, which affects 13% of American women. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer in women after skin cancer, and breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in women after lung cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, a woman has a one in 39 chance of dying from breast cancer.
DeLong encourages women to prioritize their health care, as it often involves helping others, no matter how busy they are.
“It’s very important for people to know that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” DeLong said. “Women should not postpone taking mammograms because the odds are so high.
“I feel really lucky,” said Delong. “If we didn’t go back to our regular mammogram schedule, it could have been catastrophic. The results could have been even worse.”
