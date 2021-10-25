Vitamin B6, B12 deficiency in Parkinson’s disease patients linked to nerve damage





Neuropathy, or nerve damage, was associated with abnormally low levels of vitamins B6 and B12 in 3 people Parkinson’s disease, According to the case report. “All patients were identified in one facility in a row within a year,” the researchers write. This suggests that the neuropathy associated with low levels of these vitamins “may be an unrecognized entity.” Therefore, the team emphasized the importance of measuring vitamin B6 and B12 levels when neuropathy is suspected. “We should also consider monitoring B6 and B12 levels even in the absence of symptoms of neuropathy,” the researchers added. “Timely recognition and treatment of both vitamin deficiencies can lead to improved outcomes in these patients.” Recommended reading Report, “Neuropathy due to coexistence of vitamins B12 and B6 in patients with Parkinson’s disease: case series, ”Was published as a letter to the editor. Neuroscience journal.. Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 are essential nutrients for the body. Of particular note are that these vitamins are involved in some of the molecular processes used to make the signaling molecule dopamine. Parkinson’s disease Caused Due to the death and dysfunction of dopamine-producing cells in the brain, and its standard process (((Levodopa And its derivatives) essentially involve giving the brain more raw material to make dopamine. Researchers pointed out that high doses of levodopa or similar drugs may lead to an increased need for vitamins B6 and B12 to aid in the production of dopamine. This is because these molecules share several metabolic pathways that require a particular balance. A team at the University of Rochester in New York described three Parkinson’s disease patients taking relatively high doses of levodopa (1 gram or more) with neuropathy: a 53-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, 59 year old woman 1 year old woman. After some levodopa treatment (between 3 and 10 years), all three patients developed symptoms of neuropathy such as numbness, tingling, and pain in the extremities. In the first two, a supplement of this nutrient was given because the first test revealed low levels of vitamin B12. However, symptoms persisted in both patients, and further examination revealed abnormally low levels of B6. Adding the B6 supplement along with the B12 supplement alleviated the symptoms of neuropathy. According to researchers, these cases emphasize that “B12 supplementation may reveal B6 deficiency” in people with Parkinson’s disease because both vitamins are consumed in the process of making dopamine. .. The third patient was found to have low B6 levels on the first test, and her symptoms were alleviated with B6 and B12 supplements. “Current neuropathy work-up guidelines recommend folic acid screening. [folic acid, a type of vitamin B] And B12 deficiency, but not B6 deficiency, “the researchers write. “Because coexisting defects can be more frequent in PD [Parkinson’s disease], If neuropathy is a concern, we suggest checking B6 levels in this population as well, “they conclude. The team also emphasized the importance of measuring levels of B6, B12, and related molecules during and after treatment for all Parkinson’s disease patients.

