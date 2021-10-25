Rotary’s World Polio Day Program Towards the End of Polio Eradication-World

Ryan Highland

Rotary’s goal of eradicating polio in the world is achievable, a global health expert said in 2021. World Polio Day Online Global Update October 24th. The 30-minute program “Fulfilling the Promises of a Polio-Free World” provided encouraging information on the progress of efforts to eradicate polio and the remaining challenges.

So far in 2021, only two cases of wild polio have been reported. It has one infection each in two countries where polio is endemic: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

During ~ Question-and-answer session, Dr. Hamid Jaffari, Director of the East Mediterranean Region of the World Health Organization, several factors. He said these included a high-volume polio vaccination campaign resumed after the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, innate immunity caused by the outbreak of wild polio in previous years, and restrictions on travel and population migration due to the pandemic. Said that it would be.

“This is truly unprecedented to see this decline in both countries at the same time,” said Jaffari.

He added that the low number of cases provides healthcare professionals with a window of opportunity, but warned that poliovirus recurrence is possible due to the high polio infection season in summer. “That’s why it’s time to work hard to take advantage of this opportunity,” he told Time magazine’s editor-in-chief, Q & A host Jeffrey Kluger.

Jafari also explained that he addressed the challenges of political change and security concerns in Afghanistan, where polio programs are accustomed to operational adaptation during uncertain times. “Now we are approaching the opportunity to gain access to all parts of Afghanistan to carry out mass vaccination campaigns,” he said.

According to WHO and UNICEF, national home-to-home polio vaccination will resume in Afghanistan in early November, providing access to children in areas where the campaign has been banned for the past three years.

“As the situation in Afghanistan changes, of course, it is very important for our partners to maintain the neutrality and impartiality of their polio eradication program,” added Jaffari. “As always, we will continue to work with all parties.”

Mohammad Ishak Niasmand, chairman of Rotary’s Afghan Polioplus Commission, reiterated Jafari’s feelings: Video address With his counterpart in Pakistan, Azizmemon.

Mr. Nearsmand said of Afghanistan: “Rotary and its partners are working with all stakeholders to make polio eradication a top priority in the midst of change. Work is underway to give children access to life-saving polio. [vaccines] And other pediatric vaccines. “

Memon, a councilor of The Rotary Foundation and chairman of Pakistan’s Polioplus Commission, said Rotary continues to build relationships of trust with governments, communities and religious leaders. “By providing a wide range of medical services to children and families in parallel with polio vaccination, we ensure better medical care and vaccine acceptance,” he said.

Strategy for the future

This year Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Announced a new five-year strategy for 2022-26 to end all polioviruses, including efforts to persistently infect circulating polioviruses.Rotary and us GPEI Partner We have identified the remaining obstacles to polio eradication and developed an approach to achieving our goals. The plan aims to realize and maintain a polio-free world by focusing on implementation and accountability while using innovative methods and tools.

The focus will be on reducing outbreak response times, increasing vaccine demand, increasing access to health care and vaccines, shifting vaccination programs to government ownership, and improving decision making and accountability.

“Some of the most polio-popular communities are suffering. [a] “Lack of basic health and civil services,” said Jaffari, “in collaboration with other basic health and civil services so that the polio program is seen as a more integrated approach to vaccination.” The goal is to improve integration.

He added that in some communities children are still overlooked due to gaps in the way vaccination campaigns are implemented and vaccine hesitation. “This new strategy means involving the community in new approaches, new strategies, and partnerships with the community. [and] Build new alliances with these communities. “

In the World Polio Day Program, global healthcare professionals are working on a new strategic tactic of expanding the distribution of new vaccines to address outbreaks. cVDPV2, Poliovirus derived from circulating vaccine.this New oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) It is genetically stable and is less likely to restore strength and cause vaccine-derived polio, while protecting children from polio. It has already been introduced in several African countries, including Benin, Chad, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

The new oral polio vaccine is “a powerful example of innovation in the polio program to overcome the most difficult challenges,” said Simona Zipursky, senior adviser to WHO’s polio director. “Partners, scientists and leaders around the world have enabled nOPV2. This is a kind of collaboration that will help end polio forever.”

For this year’s program Powerful video The number of polio healthcare professionals in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the number of Rotary members sharing World Polio Day projects and events to raise awareness of polio eradication.

View the program at YouTube Also Facebook..