Radapo’s Comments vs. CDC

In case of doubt, Florida’s new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Radapo, said this week about vaccine obligations, school mask policies, vaccine safety and efficacy, and efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Clarified the view of.

“What we’re talking about today is an example of the extreme policies we’ve seen during this pandemic, without thinking about whether they make sense, think about risks and benefits, and their implications. These are the policies that have been implemented. Those policies are. “

Obviously, Radapo, like his boss Governor Ron DeSantis, goes against established ideas. When comparing and contrasting his comments with the accepted policies and guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we can see how much evidence we have:

Details of the new surgeon director:

On the day the appointment was announced on September 21, Radapo promised to make a scientific and factual decision.Here are some His comment from Thursday’s rally And what the CDC and other health sources have to say.

Fact 1. Vaccine efficacy

“Remember that people said that these vaccines stopped the infection and the ERA exceeded 90%? After 10 months, the protection was less than 40% of some protection. It turns out. This idea that it’s ridiculous not to believe what you don’t have data is ridiculous. People need to stick to their intuition and sensibilities. “

The Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines were all rigorously tested before the FDA granted an emergency use authorization last November. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Modana were found to be 85% effective against infection and 95% effective against hospitalization or death. According to the CDC, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be 65% effective against infection and 85% effective against hospitalization or death.

According to an online health information company, Healthline, preliminary reports show that the vaccine’s effectiveness is somewhat weakened against the more rapidly transmitted delta mutants. Moderna is 50% to 95% effective against Delta and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 39% to 96% effective against Delta, but actual data show 60% to 95% for hospitalization. There is% protection.

The two outliers are like Qatar and Israel.

A Qatar study reduced the vaccine to about 60%, but the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalization and serious illness remained at about 90%.

According to Israeli data, the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against infection dropped to 39% between June and July, down from the previous 64%, Healthline reported.

Fact 2: Breakthrough infection

“Infections occur regardless of whether people are vaccinated.” It’s clear. “First, experts said breakthrough infections were rare, but they weren’t. “They are obviously not rare. They are common, it is true.”

Not according to the CDC, Johns Hopkins and recent medical research.

According to a recent study by The New England Journal of Medicine, groundbreaking cases are extremely rare. Published a study on breakthroughs in a group of healthcare professionals in Israel’s largest hospital. Of the 1,497 vaccinated workers tested, only 2.6% were positive for COVID-19, well below the national rate.

A Washington state survey of 4 million fully vaccinated people found that one in 5,000 people had a breakthrough infection between January 17 and August 21.

Some populations show a breakthrough of 1 in 100 wholly vaccinated, or 1%.

The vaccine is not 100% effective against the COVID virus, especially the Delta variant, but it is very effective in preventing serious infections that can be ventilated or killed, Johns Hopkins. Said.

Overall, the CDC reported that more than 189 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated as of October 18, while 41,127 people from 50 and territories of the United States had COVID breakthrough infections. Only patients were hospitalized or died.

According to the CDC and other health agencies, people with weakened immunity due to certain medical conditions or treatments such as HIV or cancer are more likely to get a breakthrough infection.

Fact 3: Vaccine Obligation

“What is the data, science behind the obligations of these vaccines? Well, as we know, these vaccines do not prevent infection. Indeed, they may prevent it. But even that is doubtful depending on how far you go, but they are not preventing it. “

Scientists and doctors claim that the hesitation and refusal to participate in the vaccine prolongs the pandemic. They claim that orders can save countless lives.

In addition, companies that impose vaccine obligations (United Airlines Tyson Foods, NBA, etc.) see employee compliance reaching more than 90%.

“Evidence shows that the US COVID-19 vaccination program has significantly reduced the burden of US illness by preventing serious illness in fully vaccinated people and blocking the chain of infections. It suggests, “said the CDC.

Although it is true that vaccinated people can carry the virus, studies have shown that the virus spreads less than vaccinated people and helps break the chain of infection.

As reported in Nature, the first study of infection rates in vaccinated people with breakthrough infections was conducted by the University of Oxford.

Scientists examined 140,000 contacts of 96,000 people who had a breakthrough infection after vaccination, and vaccinated people were more likely to give their COVID to friends than unvaccinated people. It turned out to be low.

Fact 4: Innate immunity

“Why are some people unfamiliar with these vaccines? Part of the reason is the climate of scientific fraud against science, denying it in the face of data whether it is innate immunity. There is fraud about it, whether it is safe or not. “

Increasing evidence suggests the existence of innate immunity to COVID-19, but innate immunity and vaccination provide even stronger protection, a recent USA TODAY report states. However, it remains unclear how much protection it provides and how long it will last.

more:Innate immunity is good. It is better to get vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that people infected with COVID be vaccinated anyway.

This creates so-called hybrid immunity, Warner Green, a virologist at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, told USA Today. Prevention can last longer than vaccines alone, according to a new study in a scientific journal, Green said.

Some experts tended to agree with Radapo that health officials should not underestimate innate immunity.

“Negating innate immunity does not create trust,” Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, told USA Today.

Fact 5. Pregnant person

“You hear these stories. People who tell you what’s happening in their lives. Nurses, pregnant women, no matter what the TV people say to you I’m forced to put something in my body that doesn’t yet know everything we know. That’s not true. I’ll learn more about the truth about these vaccines. “

According to the CDC, this vaccine is highly recommended not only for pregnant and lactating women, but also for women who are about to become pregnant. Johns Hopkins University reports that symptomatic pregnant people infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of serious illness, complications, and death than pregnant people.

“There is no doubt about the risk-benefit ratio,” said Dr. Leo Nissola, San Francisco-based data-driven scientific research and counsel company and Chief Scientific Officer of First Bio Research, who also worked on the COVID-19 epidemiological model. Says. At the White House press briefing.

Some common misconceptions are that the vaccine is not safe for pregnant people, it can cross the placenta into the foetation, it can cause infertility, or it can alter a woman’s menstrual cycle. There is. University of Utah Health Website..

“Preliminary findings did not show a clear safety signal among pregnant women vaccinated with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine,” said Nissola. “But like any new drug or new drug, we need longer-term follow-up.”

Jeffrey Schweers is a reporter for the Capital Bureau of USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida. Contact Schweers [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ jeffschweers.

Subscribe now using the links at the top of the page and never miss a story.