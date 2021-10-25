Explainer: What are the symptoms of prostate cancer? How common is it?

Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men (except skin cancer).

ver 3,300 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in Ireland. The cumulative lifetime risk of prostate cancer diagnosis (up to age 75) is 13.34 pc, accounting for 11.0 pc of all invasive cancers in Ireland (NCRI, 2016).

Here’s everything you need to know about prostate cancer, from symptoms to treatment.

What is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is cancer that begins in the prostate, a small gland at the base of the bladder.

The main function of the prostate gland, the male reproductive organ, is to secrete prostatic fluid.

The prostate is about the size of a walnut, but it grows larger as men grow older.

It surrounds the first part of the urethra, a tube that carries urine and semen.

When prostate cancer begins in the prostate, it usually occurs in the outer gland cells of the prostate, Cancer Research UK said. These cells are called acinar adenocarcinoma.

Cancer occurs when abnormal cells begin to divide and grow out of control.

According to Cancer Research UK, the majority of prostate cancer cases grow slowly and usually do not spread to other parts of the body.

When prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it becomes known as advanced prostate cancer.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of prostate cancer may include the need to urinate more often. You need to hurry to the bathroom. Tension to urinate; I feel that my bladder is not completely empty while going to the bathroom. Blood of urine and semen.

The HSE and NHS add that these symptoms do not always indicate prostate cancer.

Older men may experience similar symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is a non-cancerous condition.

Signs of prostate cancer spreading to other parts of the body include pain in the back, hips, and pelvis. Erectile dysfunction; blood in urine or semen; and unexplained weight loss, prostate cancer UK states.

what is the reason?

It is unclear what causes prostate cancer, but several factors can increase the risk of developing prostate cancer.

These include being over 50 years old. Whether there are siblings or fathers who developed prostate cancer before the age of 60. Overweight; and following an unhealthy diet, the NHS says.

How common is it?

More than 3,300 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in Ireland.

Prostate cancer is also the most common form of cancer among men in the United Kingdom.

Approximately 47,500 men across the UK are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.

Each year, about 35% of new cases of prostate cancer are men over the age of 75.

Prostate cancer can affect anyone with a prostate, including men, transgender, and non-binary people.

How can you handle it?

Some people who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer do not need treatment at all.

Treatment of a person depends on whether the prostate cancer is localized to the prostate or has spread to other parts of the body.

Cancer patients need to be cared for by a team of professionals called an interdisciplinary team.

This team of medical professionals may include, among other things, oncologists, radiologists, and specialist nurses.

Treatment for prostate cancer is done to cure the disease or control symptoms so that the patient’s life expectancy is not shortened.

Some older men diagnosed with prostate cancer may be advised to perform “careful follow-up.” This is the time to carefully observe whether advanced cancer symptoms develop.

You may also be asked to perform “active monitoring,” including having an examination, such as an MRI scan or biopsy, while avoiding other treatments that are considered “unnecessary.”

Other treatments that patients diagnosed with prostate cancer may receive include radical prostatectomy, which is a surgical resection of the prostate. Radiation therapy; hormone therapy; and chemotherapy.

If a person’s prostate cancer progresses too much, it may not be cured.

However, treatments such as radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy can slow the progression.

With additional reports by Independent.ie