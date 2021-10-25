This week, Wayne County’s COVID cases increased by 3,150 and deaths increased by 42.





Michigan reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 27,308 new cases. This is an 11% reduction from the previous week’s total of 30,685 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan is ranked 10th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USATODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 14.2% from the previous week, and 509,903 cases were reported. With 3% of the country’s population, Michigan had 5.36% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 11 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Wayne County reported 3,150 cases and 42 deaths last week. A week ago, 3,566 cases and 42 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 197,078 cases and 5,546 deaths have been reported. Oakland County reported 2,490 cases and 27 deaths last week. A week ago, 2,671 cases and 25 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 144,272 cases and 2,665 deaths have been reported. Throughout Michigan, cases decreased in 65 counties, the lowest in Wayne County, from 3,566 a week ago to 3,150. In Macomb County, there are 2,463 to 2,094 cases. There are 728 to 491 cases in Monroe County. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Michigan ranks 35th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 57.8% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 66.4%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Michigan reported 131,930 vaccinations, including 30,334 initial doses. Last week, the state received 182,616 vaccinations, including 35,894 initial doses. Overall, Michigan reported a total of 11,230,996 doses. Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Arenac County, with 692 cases per 100,000 people per week. 652 Osceola County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Wayne County added the newest cases overall, with 3,150 cases. Oakland County, 2,490 cases. And in Kent County, 2,214. Weekly cases increased in 18 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Houghton, Jackson, and Roscommon counties. In Michigan, 340 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 267 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,247,023 people have been coronavirus-positive and 23,309 have died from the disease in Michigan, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 45,444,260 are positive and 735,941 are dead. Note: Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data reports cases and deaths from the Michigan Correctional Bureau and Federal Correctional Facilities, separate from the Michigan county. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, October 24th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 2,099

Week before: 2,113

4 weeks ago: 1,629 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 75,101

Week before: 78,803

4 weeks ago: 100,136 more:Halloween 2021: Metro Detroit Community Trick or Treat Times, Events, Weather more:The Rocky Horror, Drag Queen Bingo Helps Give Hope to Cancer Patients with Five Points of Hope The USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Disease Control. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

