How to talk to young children about the Covid-19 vaccine





I first had her look at a cartoon image of the children vaccinated. When I asked her how it felt to do it, she rolled her eyes and reminded me that it wasn’t real.

Next, I had them look at a picture of a medical needle. She reported that she didn’t like the photos, but she was able to see them.

We continued this step-by-step approach until she gave Orange a “vaccine” (even toy needles require parental supervision). What she was doing was exposure therapy, learning to endure her discomfort and gradually getting her own vaccine.

Deal with using exposure Needle phobia Despite the time and expert guidance, many adults want to get the Covid-19 vaccine for young children who hesitate to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available. These people may not have the time or resources to take a step-by-step approach to help their children overcome this fear, but they need help as well. ..

Those who have already dealt with children’s resistance to chickenpox, flu, or other vaccines know that fear of needles is actually quite common among children. The majority of children suffered from needle phobia or phobia, but teenage needle phobia ranged from 20% to 50%. 2019 meta-analysis Of research. According to this study, needle phobia and needle phobia are more common in women than in men, but the needle phobia decreased with age. If your child doesn’t support the announcement exactly The White House plans to roll out vaccines for children ages 5-11 , There are steps you can take to help your child prepare. Kelly Foy and Pat McCrannie, both Connecticut Children’s Medical Center , Shared their best tips to alleviate the fear of vaccines just in time for the rollout. Timing is important You may want to tell your child how much you have booked an appointment, but think carefully before you write it on your family calendar. When is the best time to tell? “A rough guide is one day each year,” Foy and McLarney said in an email. “For example, if you’re 5 years old, it’s 5 days.” It is also important to trust your gut and consider each child as an individual. “If you know your child is sticking to the information, it’s better to wait until the appointment is approaching, so you won’t have anxious days,” Foy and McCrannie warn. bottom. On the other hand, if your child needs more time to process and process it, go ahead and warn early. Use neutral language It is important for adults to be calm when presenting information, as children seek clues about how to respond to their parents. Beyond that, it also helps to use a neutral language. When talking about it, say “vaccine” instead of “shot” and use “pinch” or “pressure” instead of “pork”. It’s common for children to ask a lot of questions as they gather information and try to understand what’s coming. 5-7 years old: Don’t make it complicated. “Think about the people in the room, the sounds they hear, whether they have substandard smells and tastes, and what they may feel on their bodies,” Foy and McCrannie said.

I will explain step by step what you can expect.

Rely on the power of play. Small children handle their emotions through play, so send stuffed animals and dolls to your doctor for vaccination before it’s time for them to go!

Check in at Sesame Street to learn about vaccines for Elmo and his dad. 8-11 years old: Children in this age group may have more detailed questions. Be honest and look for additional information if you don’t know how to answer.

Empathize with them and listen to their concerns.

Write a list of questions for your big children and empower them to ask a nurse or doctor with a promise to alleviate their worries. Create a coping kit Advanced planning is a great advantage when it comes to creating coping kits. Foy and McLarney recommended thinking about what worked and what didn’t in the past and building from it. The coping kit needs to reflect both the age and needs of the child, so you may need to consider some options. 5-7 years old: Keep their hands busy and devote their minds to overcoming their expected anxieties. “They may want to play fidget spinners, pop, hold hands and squeeze something,” Foy and McCrannie suggested.

Foy and McLarney also suggested applying ice to the injection site before and after the injection.

Consider adding competing sensory stimuli, such as vibrating sensations. 8-11 years old: Ask your child to create a playlist to listen to during the appointment.

Bring a stress ball, slime, or thought putty to overcome the tension.

Plan to watch funny videos (queue them so you don’t have to search!) Or use your favorite app. Focus on breathing and mindfulness Deep breathing is an effective tool at any age. “The best way these techniques work is to practice in advance so that you don’t try to learn in a state of heightened anxiety or fear,” explained Foy and McCrannie. “In the weeks leading up to your appointment, take some time before bedtime for deep breathing exercises and guided meditations to familiarize your child with the steps of the process.” For a few days until the appointment is reached, the family will practice square breathing (tracing the square with the palm of your hand on all fours).

Use the Mindfulness App together.

While lifting your index finger, take a deep breath through your nose, sniff the roses, slowly exhale through your mouth and blow out the candles. Plan comfort Make sure you have comfortable items, regardless of your child’s age. Your favorite stuffed animal, a cozy blanket to wrap around, or a beloved book can all bring comfort to stressful moments. If you feel uneasy during an appointment, ask your child which items will help. Please select a reward “For every child (and adult!), Planning after an appointment is a great idea, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Foy and McCrannie. Whether it’s an ice cream cone or a family movie day on the couch, planning relaxation after booking allows kids to think about something positive during their visit. Above all, focus on positives. This vaccine means a lot of great things for many kids, such as play dates with friends and hugs from grandparents. Remember to talk about the exciting things that will come once the vaccine is effective.

