Health
Two women fighting breast cancer in their 40s share the importance of early detection
At the end of Claims-Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two local women share their experiences on the importance of early screening and detection.
“I don’t think anyone imagines that this will cause cancer. I think it’s difficult because it happens to others until it happens to you,” said 41-year-old Becky Owens and St. Vincent Health. The care patient said.
“You’re thinking of getting a diagnosis of cancer, it happens to others, and it’s scary,” said 44-year-old Kim Refever, who is also being cared for by St. Vincent Healthcare.
Owens and Refever are completely strangers, in their 40s, and have an advantage over breast cancer thanks to early detection.
“I had no symptoms. There was no reason to doubt. My family doctor, Dr. Malody, recommended screening at the age of 40. That’s the method I found,” Owens said. Told.
Owens, the wife and mother of two boys, was diagnosed in March 2021 at the age of 40.
According to the website Cancer.gov, women in their thirties have a one in 204 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. From your 40s to 1 / 65th, your chances are greatly increased.
“When I went to me, I was shocked because I think I had no symptoms, I couldn’t feel the lump, and I couldn’t feel the lump for a long time,” Refiber said. ..
The shock happened to Refever last year when she was 43 years old.
A 5-year-old wife and mother have been participating in mammograms every year since the age of 40.
“The fact that I went when I went changed everything for me. It made the treatment easier,” said Refever.
Lefever was able to skip chemotherapy and chose to have a double mastectomy. That’s what she always told herself that she would do if she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I have five kids, but I’m not playing whenever I have five kids. I didn’t want to spoil it, I wanted to get rid of the cancer right away,” Refever said. Said.
Reserving to be screened without any symptoms can be a lifesaver.
According to the Society of Breast Imaging, annual screening starting at age 40 saves about 6,500 women each year in the United States than biennial screening starting at age 50.
“In the last 10 days, 10 people have been diagnosed with breast cancer here at the center. Three of them were under the age of 45. And if they didn’t start mammograms at the age of 40, if those women didn’t enter. I think the diagnosis was completely different, so if you can intervene early, that’s the best crime, “St. Ella Dugan-Laemmle, Breast Cancer Navigator and Psychotherapist for Breast Cancer Patients at Vincent Healthcare, said.
Dugan-Laemmle has witnessed the impact of breast cancer on all lives, especially women in their 40s, in this area for over 30 years.
Unfortunately, it’s becoming more and more common.
Dr. Kalie Adler, a radiologist and mammography specialist at St. Vincent Healthcare, said:
According to Dr. Adler, the incidence of women diagnosed with breast cancer in their 40s increases by about 0.5 percent per year.
“But we know some risk factors for breast cancer. Specific ones like obesity, alcohol, smoking, family history, genetics, those kinds of things we know. But I There’s still a lot we don’t know. Is there anything in the environment? These are what researchers are still trying to understand, “Dr. Adler said.
Owens was diagnosed with three cancers.
She underwent a mastectomy after the first two were discovered.
“If you haven’t created a mammogram and have two other cancers, the third type is usually not found until it has spread to the whole body. It is fairly aggressive and usually lumpy or early. Screening was essential to catch it, as it does not appear as an indicator, “said Owens.
She finished her latest chemotherapy three months ago. She is still on an IV and will be taking hormones for another 5-10 years.
Throughout her journey, Owens has instilled some new wisdom.
“I think more than ever, I have to accept that change is inevitable, and that it’s better to work on something you can’t control than to try to resist. Cancer treatment is all about long-term. I learned to adapt and let go of what I was wondering what my life would be like, and whatever it is, it’s okay, “Owens said.
This story is part of a special coverage of Montana this morning at Pink Week.
The purpose of Pink Week is to encourage women to perform monthly self-examinations, schedule annual mammograms and listen to their bodies.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/battling-breast-cancer-in-their-40s-two-women-share-importance-of-early-detection
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]