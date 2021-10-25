Two women fighting breast cancer in their 40s share the importance of early detection

At the end of Claims-Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two local women share their experiences on the importance of early screening and detection.

“I don’t think anyone imagines that this will cause cancer. I think it’s difficult because it happens to others until it happens to you,” said 41-year-old Becky Owens and St. Vincent Health. The care patient said.

“You’re thinking of getting a diagnosis of cancer, it happens to others, and it’s scary,” said 44-year-old Kim Refever, who is also being cared for by St. Vincent Healthcare.

Owens and Refever are completely strangers, in their 40s, and have an advantage over breast cancer thanks to early detection.

“I had no symptoms. There was no reason to doubt. My family doctor, Dr. Malody, recommended screening at the age of 40. That’s the method I found,” Owens said. Told.

Owens, the wife and mother of two boys, was diagnosed in March 2021 at the age of 40.

According to the website Cancer.gov, women in their thirties have a one in 204 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. From your 40s to 1 / 65th, your chances are greatly increased.

“When I went to me, I was shocked because I think I had no symptoms, I couldn’t feel the lump, and I couldn’t feel the lump for a long time,” Refiber said. ..

The shock happened to Refever last year when she was 43 years old.

A 5-year-old wife and mother have been participating in mammograms every year since the age of 40.

“The fact that I went when I went changed everything for me. It made the treatment easier,” said Refever.

Lefever was able to skip chemotherapy and chose to have a double mastectomy. That’s what she always told herself that she would do if she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I have five kids, but I’m not playing whenever I have five kids. I didn’t want to spoil it, I wanted to get rid of the cancer right away,” Refever said. Said.

Reserving to be screened without any symptoms can be a lifesaver.

According to the Society of Breast Imaging, annual screening starting at age 40 saves about 6,500 women each year in the United States than biennial screening starting at age 50.

“In the last 10 days, 10 people have been diagnosed with breast cancer here at the center. Three of them were under the age of 45. And if they didn’t start mammograms at the age of 40, if those women didn’t enter. I think the diagnosis was completely different, so if you can intervene early, that’s the best crime, “St. Ella Dugan-Laemmle, Breast Cancer Navigator and Psychotherapist for Breast Cancer Patients at Vincent Healthcare, said.

Dugan-Laemmle has witnessed the impact of breast cancer on all lives, especially women in their 40s, in this area for over 30 years.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming more and more common.

Dr. Kalie Adler, a radiologist and mammography specialist at St. Vincent Healthcare, said:

According to Dr. Adler, the incidence of women diagnosed with breast cancer in their 40s increases by about 0.5 percent per year.

“But we know some risk factors for breast cancer. Specific ones like obesity, alcohol, smoking, family history, genetics, those kinds of things we know. But I There’s still a lot we don’t know. Is there anything in the environment? These are what researchers are still trying to understand, “Dr. Adler said.

Owens was diagnosed with three cancers.

She underwent a mastectomy after the first two were discovered.

“If you haven’t created a mammogram and have two other cancers, the third type is usually not found until it has spread to the whole body. It is fairly aggressive and usually lumpy or early. Screening was essential to catch it, as it does not appear as an indicator, “said Owens.

She finished her latest chemotherapy three months ago. She is still on an IV and will be taking hormones for another 5-10 years.

Throughout her journey, Owens has instilled some new wisdom.

“I think more than ever, I have to accept that change is inevitable, and that it’s better to work on something you can’t control than to try to resist. Cancer treatment is all about long-term. I learned to adapt and let go of what I was wondering what my life would be like, and whatever it is, it’s okay, “Owens said.

This story is part of a special coverage of Montana this morning at Pink Week.

The purpose of Pink Week is to encourage women to perform monthly self-examinations, schedule annual mammograms and listen to their bodies.