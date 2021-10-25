What you need to know about influenza





Researchers speculate that the flu vaccine can provoke a wide range of immune responses that may help prevent other infections, including Covid-19.And while interest in this theory is growing, and Other studies We have found similar associations, but it is difficult to tell if these effects are causal or just coincidental, Dr. Hradin said. The best way to prevent Covid-19, She added, Get the Covid-19 vaccine. How do I know if I have the flu, Covid, cold, or allergies? It can be difficult to distinguish between these conditions because there are many overlapping symptoms. for example, Both flu and Covid-19 can be the cause Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, vomiting, diarrhea. Therefore, “the only sure way to distinguish between the two illnesses is to have a test,” said Dr. Gandhi. (One exception is that Covid-19 can cause loss of taste and smell, but influenza does not.) I have it now Composite test It is available at some clinics that can distinguish between influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common, usually mild respiratory virus that can cause more serious symptoms in babies and the elderly. However, most of these tests are not covered by health insurance, Dr. Fradin said. The cost may vary, but she said they can run for about $ 250. A little cold And allergic symptoms Symptoms of colds and allergies are usually milder and are usually limited to the nose, throat, and chest, although they may overlap with symptoms of the flu and Covid-19 (cough, runny nose, stuffy nose, etc.). However, in children, Covid-19 can appear like a cold. Therefore, it may be wise for children with cold symptoms to undergo the Covid-19 test, Dr. Fradin said. What should I do if I get the flu? If you suspect you have the flu, it is advisable to call your doctor or set up a telemedicine visit as a first step, if possible. “A virtual visit may be sufficient. Doctors can advise on the next steps in the test,” said Dr. Gandhi, deciding if he had the flu, Covid-19, or both. If you have the flu, you may be eligible for antiviral medications that can reduce the severity of your symptoms, Dr. Gandhi said. Also, drink plenty of water and other clear liquids, take over-the-counter painkillers as needed, and avoid contact with others. If possible, stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone. What if I get the flu and Covid-19 at the same time? Such co-infections have been rare so far. NS Spring 2020 research In New York City, for example, after testing approximately 1,200 Covid-19 patients for co-infection with other respiratory viruses such as influenza, only 3 percent were co-infected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/article/flu-season-symptoms.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos