The CDC Director has issued this COVID warning — eat this

“The numbers really speak for themselves,” Warrensky said of today’s pandemic situation. “The number of cases is declining, down more than 50% since September, but I’m still unsatisfied. As mentioned earlier, 75,000 cases a day, 1,500 people die a day. A year ago, there was a vaccine that worked, and there was a lot of science showing how to protect yourself and how to reduce cases even further. We know that it is very important to get people to donate all 64 million people who have not yet been vaccinated. And, in a scientific review, is there a vaccine that works to vaccinate between the ages of 5 and 11. In the meantime, implement all appropriate mitigation strategies to reduce these cases and deaths. So is the Delta Spike over? They are hanging around at about 75,000. So there’s still some hard work in front of us to break the May and June numbers and lower them, “she said. We cannot be complacent, we need to be humble, and the virus tends to find a place to be vaccinated. So, as the number of cases decreases, you need to continue to work hard to vaccinate more and more people to exactly prevent what you have explained. “

Is it true that you can get more protection by getting a Moderna or Pfizer booster after a J & J shot? “This is an important next step in a country-wide booster program, as we have booster programs for all the vaccines we are currently using,” Walensky said. “The Moderna vaccine is also eligible for booster immunization in the same way as Pfizer” (for some people, it needs to be given after 6 months). In addition, J & J’s booster vaccination plan two months after the initial dose was approved. You can move forward with a mix and match. But especially for your question, we looked at the data. The FDA and CDC have seen important data from NIH on the mix-and-match approach and how to boost J and J. With the Pfizer vaccine or the latest vaccines, you will get a very good antibody response. We also confirmed J and J’s own clinical data that boosting J & J with the J & J vaccine actually produces very good results there as well. To be honest, most people really did well with the first vaccine series, and that’s really why we left it to people. The majority of people really worked. Therefore, people may want to choose what they have previously obtained. .. However, if you need something else, it’s up to you to leave that opti. For when, the official CDC advice is:

“For individuals vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the following groups are eligible for booster shots at least 6 months after the first series.

Booster shots are also recommended for approximately 15 million people who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, who are 18 years of age or older and who have been vaccinated more than two months ago. “

“We know how many parents are interested in vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11,” Walensky said. “And we will act as quickly as possible. Very importantly, the FDA will meet this week to allow the FDA to review all sciences and implement regulatory measures shortly thereafter. After the CDC meets and smoothly reviews all sciences and makes appropriate scientific due diligence if everything is successful, we act swiftly, while the vaccine is in the field. There are important logistical and operational plans underway to go out to. As soon as we take action, ”Dr. Anthony Fouch said a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 would be available by early November. We estimate that it may be available.

“We have found that these obligations are causing more and more people to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Warensky. “This is what we know that the most destructive thing you can do with a workforce is to cause a COVID outbreak in that workforce. It definitely not only sends people home, but people. May be sent to the hospital. “Wallace said some police wanted to quit rather than get vaccinated. “What we know from police workers is that the number of deaths from the coronavirus has increased over the past year and a half, combining all the other causes of death for those workers. We believe it is very important to be vaccinated against. If these people do not want to be vaccinated for education or counseling, they plan to get the information they need to make them more vulnerable. there is.”

She added: “The way to defeat a police is to have a COVID in that police, so what we are working on is to prevent it from happening.

