Michigan reported a total of 7,856 new coronavirus cases and 56 deaths over a three-day period on Monday, October 25.

Health officials in Michigan reported on Tuesday, October 19th and Wednesday, October 20th, a total of 7,856 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over a two-day period, with 56 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. ..

Of the newly reported deaths, 29 were late additions identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a review of important records, meaning they are likely to have occurred outside the dates reported today. ..

Over the past seven days, Michigan has averaged 3,209 cases and 44 deaths per day. The 7-day average of cases decreased over 5 consecutive reporting periods dating back to 22 October. The weekly average reported on Monday, October 18, was 3,638 reported cases and 37 new confirmed deaths per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,104,634 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 21,862 deaths have been confirmed. In addition, the state has reported 142,389 possible cases and 1,447 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

According to state data, 63.5% of eligible residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 59% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Below is a graph showing the immunization rates by county for the population aged 12 and over. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

As of Monday, October 25, state-wide hospitals were treating 2,215 adult patients and 41 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. There were 581 patients in the ICU, of whom 313 were on mechanical ventilation.

Of the 101,157 diagnostic tests processed between Friday and Sunday, October 22, 11% were positive.

Between Monday, October 18th and Sunday, October 24th, 252,916 tests were processed, of which 11.4% returned positive.

Can’t see the chart? click here..

Alger County is the only Michigan County to record zero new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Wayne County leads the state, with 1,116 new cases, followed by Oakland County (823), Macomb County (813), Kent County (630), and Genesee County (275).

Keweenaw County leads the state in new cases per capita, with 293.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thirty-five of Michigan’s 83 counties reported at least one new death. Oakland County killed seven people, five in Wayne County, four in Macomb County, and three in Clinton, Genesee, and Washtenaw County.

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.

The daily average of COVID deaths reported in Michigan has increased since August. This can be expected as the mortality tendency usually follows the case tendency for several weeks.

The average number of deaths at the end of September exceeded 30 per day, the highest since early June. By the way, July was all in the single digits, with the peak of the surge in the second half of 2020 being more than 110 deaths per day.

Below is a graph that tracks the 7-day average of state deaths from COVID-19 per day reported during the pandemic process. Can’t see the chart below? click here..

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8 am and 5 pm on weekdays.

