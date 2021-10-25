Saskatchewan.Deployment of monoclonal antibody therapy for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

Saskatchewan is the latest state to deploy monoclonal antibody therapy for people fighting COVID-19 infection.

Treatment is primarily aimed at unvaccinated patients who are likely to eventually be hospitalized. This is a one-time treatment given intravenously.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is only effective in patients with low or very low antibody levels. That is, most vaccinated people are not eligible.

The state said there are some cases of immunocompromised or immunosuppressed people who can be treated even if they are vaccinated.

To qualify for treatment, the patient must be 55 years of age or older or an adult in severe health. The state also states that patients must be treated within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

The Saskatchewan Department of Health is already deploying monoclonal antibody injections to Saskatoon and Regina on state testing sites.

From November 1st, those with a positive test result will be able to request treatment.

“The final decision to prescribe a monoclonal antibody will be made by the clinician,” said a news release published Monday.

The state also emphasized that monoclonal antibody therapy is not a substitute for vaccines.

“The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to vaccinate it completely,” the release said.

Those who have been treated can still be vaccinated after 90 days.

Monoclonal antibody therapy has been used by US doctors. Most notably, it was used by former President Donald Trump, who fought COVID-19 in October 2020.