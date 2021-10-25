People vaccinated with COVID are less likely to die for any reason: study





[MUSIC PLAYING] Speaker: How about COVID-19? Does the mRNA vaccine work? COVID vaccine is currently available Available. Some of the COVID-19 vaccines What do you do with the mRNA vaccine? What does this mean? mRNA vaccine Different from the past vaccination. RNA vaccine does not expose you Instead, to the actual virus They are made of messenger Ribonucleic acid or mRNA. This is a type of molecule Give instructions to cells About how to make various types Of protein. mRNA molecule The natural part of our cells And how our bodies work. Researchers are working With mRNA vaccine For many years. They are made easier Safely in the lab Than the vaccine that uses virus. Because of this, they can also Made faster. COVID-19 mRNA vaccine Passed many tests in the lab And among thousands of people Meets strict standards From the FDA. So how do these vaccines work? First, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine Is injected into the muscle On the upper arm. Some muscle cells take mRNA Vaccine instructions Make harmless works Of a protein called Spike protein. This protein was found Outside of SARS-CoV-2 The virus that causes COVID-19. Then the muscle cells are destroyed Explanation of how to make Spike protein. mRNA never goes In the nucleus of your cell Where the DNA is stored. The newly created peaplomer is now Sitting on the surface Of muscle cells. Your immune system senses Spike protein As a foreign threat to destroy Start making antibodies To fight anything It comes with that spike protein. This will help your body Immune system recognizes If you have it, fight the real virus It will be displayed so far. It’s like recognizing someone Depending on the hat they are wearing. Your body Ready to discover COVID-19 Repel it before it grows In the cells of your body. Fast facts to remember About COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. They help get your body Ready to fight COVID-19 Virus, before it makes you sick They don’t use Live, dead, or weak virus, They can’t give you COVID-19, They do not affect your DNA. want to know more, For more information, please visit cdc.gov Information about mRNA vaccines. You can also learn more about How the vaccine was approved At fda.gov. [SWOOSH] [MUSIC PLAYING]

