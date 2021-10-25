Health
Cardinal Health extends solutions to reduce missed cancer screening
Dublin, Ohio, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAHToday, we announced the provision of cancer screening provided by FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation and Polymedco. This can be done outside the clinic or in a less invasive procedure to help counter the increase in cancer-related deaths from late diagnosis.1 From pandemic-related delays.
“The pandemic has changed the outlook for traditional diagnostic methods and is driving the medical industry to evaluate screening differently,” he added. Chris Kelsky, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Cardinal Health Laboratory Products. “We are adding new testing solutions to our portfolio to reduce screening barriers and support patient-led cancer screening.”
Colon cancer
According to the report of JAMA Oncology2Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 10 million cancer screenings for breast, colon, and prostate cancer have been overlooked in the United States. Researchers recently reported a 40% or greater reduction in colon cancer diagnosis alone during a pandemic. This is a statistic showing screening failure and shows that there are many cases.3..
“Missing screening increases the likelihood of late-stage cancer diagnosis associated with poor prognosis,” he said. Nicholas Sullivan, Ph.D. He is a Senior Product Manager at Cardinal Health Laboratory Products and has a background in Cancer Biology and Laboratory Medicine. “During a pandemic, this large number of screening failures can affect the outcome of cancer patients over the years.”
During the pandemic, some medical systems and plans have begun to actively mail screening collection kits to patients rather than waiting for them to come for regular visits or colonoscopy. rice field.Four.. Cardinal Health works with Polymedco to offer OC-Auto®Detecting a small amount of blood in the stool FIT – Early signs of colon cancerFive.. Unlike colonoscopy, patients do not have to prepare before the test and can collect stool samples at home.
Liver cancer
Liver cancer is one of the top three leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide.6 More than 700,000 people die every year7..
of November 2020, Cardinal Health is Fujifilm’s innovative solution µTAS Wako® i30 Immunoanalyzer System Testing of the liver biomarkers AFP-L3 and DCP using simple blood draws.These biomarkers help assess the risk of patients with chronic liver disease for the development of the most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).8..
HCC surveillance is important for people at risk for liver cancer, given its lethality.Recent research9 Liver cancer surveillance decreased dramatically during the pandemic, “Given that the doubling time of HCC tumor volume is 85.7 days, a delay of only a few months in HCC surveillance is devastating for patients. There is a possibility. “Only 20% of patients at risk of developing liver cancer undergo surveillanceTen..
Cardinal Health is currently offering Fujifilm’s automated solutions to enhance its clinical laboratory customers’ liver monitoring cancer programs.
Access to cancer screening
As a trusted advisor to the clinical testing market, Cardinal Health advocates the important role that diagnostic testing plays in improving healthcare.
“These important extensions of our cancer screening products, coupled with our robustness. Anatomical pathology When Laboratory kitting serviceEmphasizes our efforts to make health care more accessible to patients. We need to pay attention to preventive care with accessible screening tools and gain more awareness of the secondary effects of a pandemic, ”Kerski said.
For more information on Cardinal Health Laboratory Products and cancer screening, please visit cardinalhealth.com / cancerscreening.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a pharmaceutical distributor, global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. Cardinal Health is an integral part of our care, with 50 years of business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees worldwide. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.
contact address
Media: Find Wildasinn, [email protected] And (614) 757-8287
Investors: Kevin Moran, [email protected] And (614) 757-7942
1 Goodman, Alice. ASCO Post.. March 10, 2021. Fallout from COVID-19: Decrease in cancer screening and increase in cancer-related deaths.
2 Ronald C. Chen, MD, MPH1; Kevin Haynes, PharmD, MSCE2; Shimodu, MBBS, MHS2; et al John Barron, PharmD2; Aaron J. Katz, PharmD, PhD3. JAMA Oncology.. April 29, 2021; 1; 7 (6): 878-884. doi: 0.1001 / jamaoncol.2021.0884. Relationship between cancer screening deficit and COVID-19 pandemic in the United States..
3 Mures, Kara. WebMD.. October 4, 2021. The diagnosis of colon cancer has decreased by 40% in a pandemic, which is not good news.
Four Mary Chris Jacrevic, MSJ. JAMA network.. December 23, 2020. Pandemic Spotlight Home Colorectal Cancer Screening Test.
Five American Cancer Society.. June 29, 2020. Signs and Symptoms of Colorectal Cancer..
6 World Health Organization.. September 21, 2021. Cancer fact sheet..
7 American Cancer Society.. January 12, 2021. Key Statistics on Liver Cancer..
8 Mayo Clinic.. May 18, 2021. Liver cancer..
9 Hidenori Toyoda, Daniel Q. Fan, Michael H. Le, Mindy H. Nguyen. Hepatology communication. July 17, 2020. Liver Care and Surveillance: Global Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic.
Ten Neehar D Parikh, Anna S Mehta, Amit G Singal, Timothy Block, Jorge A. Marrero, Anna SF Lok National Library of Medicine. June 1, 2021. Biomarker for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma..
Source Cardinal Health
Related Links
..
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-expands-solutions-to-mitigate-missed-cancer-screenings-301407631.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]