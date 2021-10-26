A local group supports women with breast cancer colors





San Diego (KGTV)-Breast Cancer Awareness Month is over, but one San Diego woman is working all year round to help women of the color fight the disease. The “Many Shades of Pink” helps turn patients into survivors. “That’s my passion,” says founder Wendy Shirelles. “I eat this and breathe.” In 2018, Shurelds launched the Many Shades of Pink after the fight against illness. “I intended to support the group during the trip, but I wasn’t calm because there was no one in the group who looked like me.” Many Shades of Pink provide a safe space for women of color to share their experiences. The COVID has virtualized the support group, but Shurelds says it was able to infect more people during the pandemic. “When we virtualized, we were able to reach women in other states and cities,” says Shields. “It’s a really dynamic group of women,” adds Rosalin Williams. She is also a cancer survivor. Williams says she connected with The Shirelles some time ago. The support group helped her after defeating breast cancer many times. “We are here to accept each other,” says Williams. “We cry, pray, whatever we need, we are here to support each other.” “I’m helping them navigate the system and make sure it’s been properly tested,” says Shields. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but black women are more likely to die of the disease. “The mortality rate for black women here in San Diego is 41%, which is alarming,” says Shields. Many Shades of Pink assist women with several resources, including free mammograms. “If breast cancer is diagnosed early, it is 99 percent curable.” Shields says he is working to break the entire chain to close breast health inequalities. If you are interested in the resources provided by Many shades of pink, Shields will be attending the Community Health and Resource Fair at Jackie Robinson YMCA from 10am on November 3rd.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/local-group-supports-women-of-color-with-breast-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos