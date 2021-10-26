Should I choose Moderna, Pfizer, or J & J as the vaccine booster?

Last week, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention turned the brand of mixed booster shots of various COVID-19 vaccines green, he said people who originally had one might choose another.

But is it better to mix or match? And when you make a reservation or drop in at your favorite drugstore, is it really your choice like Coke, Pepsi, or RC Cola? NS CDC left those questions There was no response when it was announced that “eligible individuals could choose the vaccine they would receive as a booster dose” and that the agency’s recommendation was “currently allowing this type of mixed and match dose”. ..

The Bay Area Vaccine Hunter Facebook group has the following questions:

“There were two Moderna shots. Any advice on Modernavs Pfizer as a booster?”

“So Confused” was written by another person, wondering “Are you okay?” From a poster with Johnson & Johnson shots and half the Moderna booster.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said studies have shown that Pfizer or Moderna boosters significantly increase the immune response for those who receive J & J shots. In most cases, Dr. Michael Lin, an associate professor of neurobiology and biotechnology at Stanford University, Asked for more information for a long time Agreeing whether a single J & J shot would provide sufficient protection, J & J recipients tweeted that the Moderna booster effect would be “best off”, followed by Pfizer and J & J.

For those who had a shot of Pfizer or Moderna in the first round of immunization, studies suggest that booster doses in any of the US-approved brands available, Gandhi said. rice field.

According to the CDC, more than 105 million people in the United States have two doses of Pfizer vaccine, about 70 million people have two doses of Moderna vaccine, and 15 million people have one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Almost 11 million received Pfizer boosters, 1.9 million received Moderna boosters, and 15,000 received J & J boosters.

Federal regulators are 65 years or older or 18 years or older, but who have shots of Pfizer or Modana at high risk due to other health problems, or live in an environment that increases exposure to the virus. Or approved boosters for those who work. They qualify as boosters 6 months after the last shot.

Regulators have also allowed boosters to anyone over the age of 18 who shot J & J at least two months ago.

This difference is due to the various technologies used by each vaccine manufacturer to provide the genetic code that provokes an immune response. Pfizer and Moderna use “messenger RNA,” a new technology that delivers genetic material in small fat droplets.

Other COVID-19 vaccine makers, such as J & J and AstraZeneca, use old viral vector technology in which the neutralized virus delivers the genetic material to cells.

Gandhi England, Spain, Germany And that National Institutes of Health It has been shown that the immune response is increased after shooting the viral vector with mRNA vaccine boost.

“Therefore, it is highly recommended to have a second shot of the mRNA vaccine after the J & J vaccine,” Gandhi said.

Regarding other booster combinations, she said in the NIH study, no increase in side effects was seen with any combination, and antibody boost was also good.

“Therefore, we recommend boosters such as J & J, Moderna and Pfizer after the mRNA vaccine course,” Gandhi said, increasing the flexibility and access of those seeking boosters.

To make matters worse, the Moderna booster is licensed at half the dose of the primary shot series, but for people with a weakened immune system, it is given at full dose and is considered part of the primary vaccination.

Gandhi said the half-dose boost of Modana was “good for everyone” except for immunodeficiency. Because the total dose was probably “a little expensive” for them.

So are those looking for boosters having trouble getting the shots they want? Depends.

Kaiser Permanente has all three vaccines available to boosters and for those who prefer a particular manufacturer, “We will do our best to accommodate this preference based on vaccine availability. I will. “

However, Sutter Health said it does not offer J & J at this time and will only give those looking for boosters the same brand as before.

CVS said the pharmacy would administer Pfizer and Modana boosters to eligible individuals who had one of the US-approved vaccines. However, each site has either Pfizer or Moderna, not both. According to CVS, patients considering receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from a particular manufacturer are advised to have a high degree of scheduling to ensure that they are available at the clinic of their choice.

San Mateo and Alameda counties couldn’t say Monday, but Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties said all three shots would be available at the vaccine clinic for people to choose from.

“The medical community is still studying which combination of vaccines best protects,” said Contra Costa County health officials, and whether using a different vaccine is “the right choice for you.” If you have any questions about, advise the Booster Seeker to consult your doctor.