Alaska reports five more COVID-19 deaths and continued high hospitalization

Alaska reported on Monday that five more COVID-19 deaths, 229 hospitalizations and 1,686 cases were recorded over the weekend.
The state topped the country with the highest case rates on Monday, with 550 cases per 100,000 in the past week. This is more than four times the national average of 124.7 cases. Disease Control Center..
State epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said Monday that there were some ups and downs between case rates, hospitalizations and deaths, but the state has remained flat so far.
“At this point, there is no clear downward trend in cases,” he said.
On Friday, an additional 529 cases were identified, with an additional 800 positive test results on Saturday, 357 cases on Sunday, and state data showed Monday.
Nationally, case rates are currently highest in large regional states such as Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and North Dakota, McLaughlin said. They all see similar persistent and high case rates.
More than one-fifth of Alaskan patients admitted to Alaska are COVID-positive as of Monday, and virus hospitalizations continue to increase over the week.20 facilities across the state due to increased cases and hospitalization Revitalize critical standard treatment last monthHowever, the situation varies greatly from facility to facility and from day to day.
Jared Kosin, president and chief executive officer of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association, said hospitalization again hit a record high on Friday, further emphasizing how full the state hospitals are. rice field.
Hospitalization may be a little depressed for a few days, Kosin said, but continues to recover in both Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula hospitals, the Matanuska-Susitna Autonomous Region, and inland.
The influx of hundreds of state-contracted healthcare workers from outside has provided some relief to hospitals dealing with staff shortages. However, according to Koshin, capacity constraints remain the same even when the intensive care unit is in a state of overflow and spillover.
“Our hospital is still hit hard,” he said.
The five additional deaths reported on Monday mean that 678 Alaskans and 25 non-residents have died from COVID-19 so far since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
The dead included a Kodiak man in his 50s, an Anchorage woman in his 50s, an Anchorage man in his 50s, a Wasilla man in his 40s, and an Anchorage woman in his 70s.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Monday also reported a 53-year-old death at COVID-19. It was not immediately clear whether the death was reflected in state data.
Across the state, 9.21% of tests returned positive based on a 7-day moving average.