Date vaccines may be available to younger children

(CNN) — As the number of new daily cases COVID-19 The United States continues to decline, awaiting a major milestone that may provide another important tool in the fight against pandemics: the first vaccine for ages 5-11.

Also, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and director of Pfizer, said the company was ready to ship doses for children as soon as the authorities approved it. ..

The FDA’s independent vaccine advisory board will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should be approved for younger children.

Friday, Pfizer Released documentation Regarding the efficacy of the children’s dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the company states that the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective against symptomatic disorders in children aged 5-11 years.

Once approved by the FDA, the issue will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Advisory Group. The group will meet on November 2nd and 3rd, from which the CDC Director will approve the recommendations.

“If Pfizer gets FDA approval on Tuesday, Pfizer will start shipping it to the supply chain, even before the CDC votes for it on November 2 and 3,” Gottlieb said on Sunday. Said in “Face the Nation” on CBS.

“If you get a vote from the CDC, you’ll be able to use it, so you might be able to go to some places and vaccinate your child as early as November 4th or 5th. Hmm, “he said.

Expanding the target age group for vaccination could not come early enough. This is because Covid-19 cases among children make up about a quarter of all cases reported weekly in the United States. American Pediatric Society.. According to the group, about 131,000 new cases were reported among children during the week leading up to October 14.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said it is imperative to take precautions as many children are vulnerable to viruses in school environments.

“In my opinion, when we work to reduce cases, when we work to vaccinate children, the most important thing right now is masking to get them to school. “To continue,” she presses NBC’s “Meet the Sunday.”

Vaccination of children helps control pandemics, health officials say

Throughout the United States, the number of cases is declining. As of Sunday, the 7-day average for new daily cases was 72,843. Johns Hopkins University, About 10,000 less than a week ago. The average daily death for 7 days was 1,690.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of public health at Brown University, told CNN last week that vaccination of young children would help curb a pandemic in the United States.

“Children need to be vaccinated because it will be good for them. It will protect them,” Ja said. “Obviously, it will add artificial immunity to our wider population … it will be another important step towards reaching the end of this pandemic.”

According to the CDC, 57.4% of the total US population is currently fully vaccinated. Over 66% have been vaccinated at least once.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Friday that there are still 65 million unvaccinated Americans, but the fact that the vaccine is available means that the coming winter will be as many Covid- as last winter. 19 He said it would prevent him from seeing the infection.

“We are in the colder months. We know that respiratory viruses tend to spread in the colder months, but this winter there was something that wasn’t there last winter, and it’s millions of people. People are vaccinated, which is a big deal, “Mercy said in an interview with a conversation about healthcare.

However, despite all these vaccinated residents and a declining number of cases, the threat remains significant. Over 90% of counties with more than 319 million people still have “high” or “substantial” community infections. According to the threshold set by the CDC..

Due to the stubbornly high infection rate, Warrensky said it was important to be vaccinated before the holiday gathering, but Halloween is preventable, even if your child is too young to be vaccinated. You can proceed with the plan.

“I wore those outfits and was out and enjoying your tricks and treatments,” Warrensky told Fox News Chris Wallace Sunday. “If you’re dispersed in doing trick or treat, it should be very safe for your child.”

Studies have shown that this vaccine is effective in children aged 6 to 11 years, according to Moderna.

Moderna said Monday’s interim results for the Phase 2/3 trial showed that the Covid-19 vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6 to 11 years.

The study enrolled more than 4,700 participants aged 6 to 11 years and examined two 50 microgram doses of Moderna vaccine given at 28-day intervals. This is less than the 100 microgram dose given to adults. In its Phase 3 trial, the company compared the antibody response of infants to that of young adults and found “a strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose.” ..

Moderna said it will submit data to the US Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators “in the near future.” The Moderna vaccine is currently approved for people over the age of 18. The company requested an emergency use authorization for vaccines between the ages of 12 and 17 in June, but the FDA’s authorization has not yet been extended to that age group.

Vaccine Approval for Children What Can Mean For Obligations

With the prospect of a vaccine between the ages of 5 and 11 imminent, some experts and local government officials are considering whether that age group will face vaccine obligations.

When asked by Fox News on the issue, Warensky said authorities are currently focusing on discussing and analyzing vaccine data for children.

“We’re talking about authorization, so I think we need to get our children vaccinated and approved through this authorization before we can make a decision there,” she said.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson reiterated his feelings on Sunday, telling CNN’s “Union” that his state may require school children to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We need to get more experience with it. We need to be more generally accepted about vaccines. And it can happen in the future. It also means that the severity of the Covid outbreak and the cases It depends on whether it will surge again. “

In Arkansas, kindergarten students need vaccines for diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox.

Latest delta mutation

The country is much closer End of Delta Serge According to Gottlieb, even with the latest mutations than at the beginning.

“You’ve seen incidents happen all over the country. I think this new variant is more contagious. I don’t think it’s enough to change the overall trajectory,” he said.

However, Gottlieb also warned that while the new Delta Plus variant may not have a significant impact on the pandemic direction, it may. Future vaccine formulation.

“I don’t think it will be a new variant that is sweeping the world, and we’re back in the square here,” he said. “I think this is probably going to eventually re-prescribe the vaccine, because we’re seeing new mutations in that delta strain.”

“I don’t think anyone should die in Covid right now. This is an unavoidable death,” Gottlieb added.

Some people are immunocompromised and may not respond aggressively to the vaccine, but they can be further protected Additional injection of monoclonal antibody therapy According to Gottlieb, off-label use used to prevent infection. They are currently licensed by the FDA for post-exposure use, but are not used as a prophylaxis.

“Drugs can be used that way, Regeneron makes them available under a compassionate use base for their use,” Gottlieb said.

Both Regeneron and Eli Lilly have approved Covid-19 monoclonal antibody therapy.Gottlieb has been added Regeneron has an application For this use before the FDA.

“We should save these lives,” Gottlieb said. “These are fragile lives. There are tools to do that. We are not actively using these tools.”

