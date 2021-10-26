Five things you drink too much can affect your body

When you wake up hangoverIt’s no wonder that last night’s drink didn’t help much.But despite what you heard Health benefits of drinking a glass of wine once in a whileOverkill alcohol It can have a far greater impact on your body than the misery of just one day.

“People tend to forget that alcohol is a depressant,” says author Hillary Clinton. Dry Challenge: How to lose alcohol in dry January, sober October, and other alcohol-free months.. She has abandoned drinking for at least one month of the year since 2017, and while doing so she has noticed a variety of positive effects from the improvements. digestion Make it better sleepy..

“I noticed that I felt even better after the first 10 days of not drinking alcohol,” she recalls. “I went from 5 hours of sleep at night to 7 or 8 hours, and I was more vibrant and excited to wake up in the morning. My skin also changed.”

However, the evidence is not just an anecdote. A few years ago, a large survey of about 600,000 drinkers in 19 countries revealed the cumulative effects of heavy drinking. Researchers have found that people who drank about 14 to 25 drinks a week have up to two years shorter life expectancy than those who drank up to about seven alcoholic drinks a week. Investigation result, Published in April 2018 LancetAlso, as weekly alcohol consumption increases stroke, heart failure, And from death High blood pressure Also Aortic aneurysm..

How much alcohol is it?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) High alcohol intake is defined as 8 or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks for men. The CDC recommends moderate drinking. This is defined as 2 cups a day for men and 1 cup a day for women.

“Most of the time, I don’t think people are aware of their monthly alcohol intake,” says Shane Baum. “Given that someone might have a few drinks on the weekends, a glass of wine with a supper, or a beer (or a few) watching sports, that’s a sum. increase.”

Also, if you drink only once or twice a month, you tend to think that you are not overdrinking. However, when it comes to excessive alcohol consumption, CDC data show that the main problem for most people is one overdrinking, known as heavy drinking. This means more than 4 drinks for women and 5 or more drinks for men in a couple of hours. According to the CDC, one in six adults in the United States is engaged in this behavior, and the majority do not have alcohol use disorders, but it is definitely not healthy.

“Drinking one cup daily is not the same as drinking seven cups on Saturday,” says Dr. Cathie Jung, head of the Department of Metabolism and Health Effects. National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.. “Heavy drinking is never safe.”

It is important to know exactly how much alcohol you are drinking. The CDC defines drinks as 12 ounces (oz) of beer with an ABV (alcohol content) of 5% or less. This is the amount that many people exceed. Craft beer — 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of distilled liquor such as vodka or rum. These servings often swell due to over-pouring, so you may be drinking more than you think.

What other effects can alcohol have on your body?

In addition to resting your life for years, excessive drinking can have other significant effects on your body and mind. The five found by the research are:

1. Alcohol can change your DNA — and you crave more alcohol

Yes, you read that right. Both heavy drinking and heavy drinking can actually alter your genetic makeup and, more often, leave you wanting more alcohol. Study published in December 2018 Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Studies..

Researchers compared the heavy drinker and heavy drinker groups to moderate drinkers (1 cup daily for women and up to 2 cups for men) and found that the former group was affected by an alcohol-induced genetic modification process called methylation. .. One of these genes, known as PER2, affects the body’s biological clock, and the other is POMC. stress Response system. As a result of these changes, the desire for alcohol increases. This finding is evidence that excessive drinking can actually alter your genes, and that these particular epigenetic changes in these particular genes are associated with an increased desire to drink alcohol. Provide. It may help explain why alcoholism is so powerful that it affects so many people.

2. Alcohol increases the risk of certain cancers

NS National Cancer Institute (NCI) cites several studies, including one Meta-analysis of 572 studies It has shown that alcohol increases certain risks cancerIncludes those that affect the mouth, throat, liver and breasts. As you can probably imagine, it risks a surge of heavy drinkers. According to NCI, They are five times more likely to get esophageal cancer than non-drinkers. But even moderate drinking almost doubles the chance of cancer of the mouth and throat. Dr. Jung says that drinking only one cup a day can also increase your risk of breast cancer.Previous Studies published in International Journal of Cancer Alcohol has been found to contribute to about 5.5% of cancer outbreaks and about 6% of cancer deaths worldwide.

3. Alcohol alters the composition of organisms in the intestine and impairs immunity

A study focusing on the delicate balance of microorganisms present in Stomach Tract found that the destruction of these bacterial colonies could affect not only digestion, but also other aspects of health, especially immunity. Alcohol intake has been shown to affect the balance of this bacterium. Studies have shown that alcoholism has a different balance of gut bacteria and affects the gut barrier. Review published in July 2021 International Journal of Molecular Science, And chronic drinking has been shown to have detrimental effects on immune system cells.Poor immunity may explain why Study published in October 2021 World Psychiatry People with substance use disorders, including alcohol, have been shown to be at increased risk of developing COVID-19 even after vaccination.

Related: Studies have shown that reducing alcohol consumption improves well-being even for moderate drinkers.

4. Alcohol affects long-term memory and brain structure

Overnight heavy drinking can lead to power outages that wipe out important events and memory of details, and consistent alcohol intake can affect long-term brain function. People who drink large amounts over a long period of time are at risk of changing the “hard wiring” of the brain. This can lead to cognitive impairment even after drinking has been achieved. Report the American Poisoning Center.. High alcohol intake also has long-term effects on the brain, Stroke risk When depression, When A study conducted at Oxford University in May 2021 In the UK, even moderate drinking has been found to reduce gray and white matter in the brain. The findings conclude that “there is no safe level of alcohol consumption for brain health.”

5. Alcohol causes hormonal disorders

Chronic heavy drinking also Endocrine system, It serves as one of the body’s main lines of communication between organs and other systems (such as the nervous system and immune system). Just as alcohol creates an imbalance in the gut, it also throws the endocrine system into the off-quilter by blocking the release of important hormones, a hormonal disorder that can penetrate all organs and tissues in the body. Causes. Studies published in 2017 Alcohol Research: Current Review.. This study reports that disorders can even lead to reproductive dysfunction. Thyroid Problems, immune system abnormalities, Diabetes mellitus, Cardiovascular disease, cancer, and psychological and behavioral disorders.Some studies suggest Alcohol increases the production of the stress hormone cortisol As a result, blood pressure rises and more stress occurs during and after drinking alcohol.