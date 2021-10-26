New cases of COVID-19 in Kitsap County are flat.Washington state proceedings down 9%





The state of Washington reported 15,495 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, a 9% decrease from the previous week. Since then, 17,021 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been reported. Washington ranks 24th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 14.2% from the previous week, and 509,903 cases were reported. With 2.29% of the country’s population, Washington had 3.04% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 11 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Kitsap County reported 463 cases and 13 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 465 cases and 11 deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 16,560 cases and 228 deaths have been reported. Mason County reported 191 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 299 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 5,703 cases and 66 deaths have been reported. Throughout Washington, cases fell in 28 counties, the most in King County, from 3,366 cases a week ago to 2,782 cases. In Pierce County, there are 2,448 to 2,139 cases. In Benton County, there were 529 to 392 cases. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Washington ranks 16th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 68.9% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 66.4%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Washington reported an additional 145,665 vaccinations, including 37,639 initial doses. Last week, the state received 138,884 vaccinations, including 32,600 initial doses. Overall, Washington reported that it had administered a total dose of 10,106,908 doses. Within Washington State, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Ferry County, with 669 cases per 100,000 people per week. 401 Klickitat County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, King County added the newest cases, with 2,782 cases. Pierce County, 2,139 cases. And Snohomish County, 1,695. Weekly cases increased in nine counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Snohomish, Whatcom, and Skagit counties. In Washington, 217 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 212 people were reported dead. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 710,511 people have been coronavirus-positive and 8,451 have died of the disease in Washington State, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 45,444,260 are positive and 735,941 are dead. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, October 24th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 2,159

The week before: 1,992

4 weeks ago: 2,194 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 75,101

Week before: 78,803

4 weeks ago: 100,136 The USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Disease Control. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

