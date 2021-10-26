Health
UCSF researchers investigate the effects of coronavirus on young brains after teenagers develop psychosis – CBS San Francisco
San Francisco (KPIX) — The case of three teenagers who developed serious psychological problems after being infected with COVID-19 led to a new field of study at UCSF and other institutions. Researchers are focusing on whether the coronavirus can cause mental illness in young people.
“We’re trying to develop a story about whether it can affect the brain in addition to what happens in the rest of the body,” said Dr. Michael Wilson.
Dr. Wilson said that of the 18 teenage COVID patients in 2020, three had serious mental problems.
“It was a really sudden onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Wilson. “Obsessive behavior, delusions, delusions. And it was really those symptoms that took them to the hospital.”
According to Wilson, the patient had no respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 from mild to none, but the timing and speed of the psychological problems were questionable.
“We knew they were infected, and the doctors who treated them in the hospital wondered if their psychiatric symptoms were caused or exacerbated by this recent viral infection. rice field.”
Three patients underwent spinal puncture, revealing abnormal antibody activity in the cerebrospinal fluid.
“These patients had some subtle markers of inflammation that said something was happening, but not what was the cause,” said Dr. Wilson.
Laboratory studies have suggested that the virus may have infected the patient’s central nervous system. And antibodies that normally attack intruders were attacking the brain.
“In two of the three children, we found that autoimmunity affects self-proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid.”
Dr. Wilson said the sample size of the three patients was too small to draw conclusions, but is the developing brain of teens slightly more susceptible to the virus?
This is a question currently focused on being answered by researchers at UCSF and elsewhere. According to Wilson, the three patients are still being treated for their mental state.
