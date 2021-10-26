Exclusion of unvaccinated by pandemic advisor

Loading Victorians who have been vaccinated twice in a month with the COVID vaccine rarely face the limitation of having to wear a mask in certain indoor locations such as public transport, hospitals, and geriatric care. But that’s a big difference for unvaccinated people. On Sunday, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said that those who did not receive the jab could visit other people’s homes and buy the basics, but would be locked out of the majority of other places. “Whether it’s a bookstore, shoe store, pub, cafe, restaurant, or MCG, the list keeps growing. You’re not a fully vaccinated person, so a fully vaccinated person. You can’t participate like that, “he said. Epidemiologist Tony Blakely described the roadmap as a balanced seesaw that needed to be tweaked according to the case number.

But he warns that if 90% of eligible Australians are double-dose and infections are significantly reduced, “keeping unvaccinated people out of society is unethical at that time.” bottom. “But if the number of cases increases again, it may need to be turned on again. My prediction is that the vaccine certificate system will be turned on and off for at least a year,” he said. Said. James Trauer, head of the Epidemiology Modeling Unit at Monash University, supported the government’s focus on vaccination in an updated roadmap, but vaccination obligations that will continue until next year, especially for teenagers. I questioned the need to commit to. “Hopefully [by then] You don’t have to do that, you just get better control over the epidemic. “

Beginning in late November, unvaccinated persons over the age of 11 will be excluded from all services except basic retail services, such as eating out, visiting beauty salons and attending major events. However, unvaccinated people can attend small funerals, weddings and religious gatherings. COVID-19 is not as dangerous to children as adults. Associate Professor Trauer said in his view the risks were not high enough to justify the obligations of this age group. “It’s a bit of a judgment, but I think we need a fairly clear public health basis to mandate vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15. I don’t think we have that,” he said. Told. Brendan Crabb, director of the Burnett Institute, said he thought it would be okay to give more rights to vaccinated people while Victoria remained in “such an uncertain territory” and yellow fever. He said that some countries could not be visited without his immunity.

But like other experts, he said policy should have a time limit. “Once we start seeing how we control things … obviously, we’ll get away from the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated people as soon as possible and as much as possible. “He said. In response to the latest updates to the roadmap, club professors said it was important to keep coronavirus numbers low. With the help of non-vaccination measuresIncludes improved ventilation and allowing contact tracing systems to function properly. Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist at the University of South Australia, agreed that other measures were needed and questioned the government’s relaxation of Mask’s obligations.