Brisbane patients continued to wake up during breakthrough brain surgery





Lisa Gilder, director of Mater Advanced Epilepsy Service, said that epilepsy patients often undergo regular surgery to test to ensure that surgery is proceeding smoothly and that there is no secondary brain damage. He said he woke up at that point. However, Dr. Gilinder said that keeping Mr. Tondeller awake throughout the procedure meant that he had to endure the unpleasant parts. “You can imagine that surgery is often very faced by patients. There is a lot of noise and activity in the operating room,” she said. “Ben is given a local anesthetic, after which the surgeon drills the bone. [from the skull], And you can imagine Ben waking up to all that and feeling its vibrations and pressure. “ Despite the situation he faced, the surgery itself was successful and Dr. Gilinder said Tonderer had recovered successfully. “The surgery was completely successful. Ben tolerated it very well and hasn’t had a seizure since.” She said. Tondeleir said he had a new loan after the procedure. “I finally got something in my life that I could control, my body. I live what I consider to be a normal, decent, healthy life. You can, “he said. “It’s like seeing something you didn’t have before, like seeing a color you couldn’t see. “Once the negatives are removed, we can see the world in a whole new light. You know there is hope in the world.” Loading According to advocacy group Epilepsy Queensland, one in ten Australians is affected by epilepsy at some point in their lives, and about one-third of them do not respond to medication and require surgery. Mater’s Advanced Epilepsy Service is free to access by anyone diagnosed with this condition. Although similar procedures were carried out abroad, this operation was the first type of operation attempted in Queensland. Dr. Gilinder said she and her team had a lot of confidence in their success. “We are very pleased to be able to offer him this surgery because of the technology we have been working on at Mater and the changes in the technology,” she said. “Especially for patients who were previously told that surgery is not an option, it gives them great confidence in the various techniques available to enable surgery.”

