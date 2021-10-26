Breast Cancer Vaccine: Cleveland Clinic Starts Testing





Approximately 1 in 8 women develops invasively breast cancer In her lifetime, and some will be diagnosed with one of the most deadly forms of the disease: triple-negative breast cancer, which has the least effective treatment. But researchers at Cleveland Clinic want to change that. If all goes well, it can take decades to bear fruit, but we hope to start Phase 1 clinical trials of the vaccine to help prevent this aggressive disease. The new study includes a small group of women who are not breastfeeding and are not pregnant. These women recently completed treatment for early triple-negative breast cancer. These patients have no signs of illness, but remain at high risk of recurrence. Related How Does This Experimental Breast Cancer Vaccine Work? Vaccines target α-lactalbumin, a protein normally produced in lactating breasts. According to Dr. G. Thomas Bad, an oncologist and principal investigator at Cleveland Clinic, there are other times when normal human cells make protein, except that about 70% of triple-negative breast cancers make protein. is not. “What we want is to first show that we can initiate an immune response against one protein that is expressed in most triple-negative breast cancers,” says Bad. “If possible, we may be able to vaccinate patients and people at risk of developing breast cancer to prevent it in the first place. That is our long-term goal.” Eighteen to twenty-four people who participated in the study will be given different doses of the vaccine to determine the side effects and whether they produce the desired immune response. They are vaccinated three times every two weeks. The goal of the Phase 1 study is to determine which dose should be used in future studies based on side effects and immune response. “The ultimate goal is not this trial, but a future trial, to be able to prevent triple-negative breast cancer in people who are at very high risk for breast cancer,” said Bad. “Therefore, initially, this is people with a family history and genetic mutations known to predispose to triple-negative breast cancer.” “This vaccine approach represents a potential new way to control breast cancer,” Vincent Tuohy, a major inventor and immunologist at the Learner Institute’s vaccine at Cleveland Clinic, said in a press release. increase. “The long-term goal of this study is to determine if this vaccine can prevent breast cancer, especially the more aggressive form of breast cancer that is common in high-risk women, before it develops.” Related Conclusion: according to American Cancer Society, Triple-negative breast cancer accounts for about 10% to 15% of all breast cancers, Women under 40, Black women and women who have BRCA1 mutation.. “I think the main thing I want to emphasize is that this is a very early stage of development,” Bad emphasized. “Breast cancer takes years, so it really takes decades to prove what we need to prove, but you know that’s the first step.” Related:

